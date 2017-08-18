By tomaidh | Fri, August 18 2017

I’m listening to VPR discussing the recent Barcelona Terror attack.

(a van plowed into a crowd of people killing at least 13 and injuring more than 100 others)

I wasn’t listening intently, as I was busy on the “Net” at the time.

However, I snapped to attention when I heard that the driver of the van had been identified, as he left his ID

behind.

Huh?

How many drivers leave their license behind when they leave their cars?

Apparently many do when they use their vehicle as a weapon, a currently popular activity.

What immediately comes to mind is Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin of John F. Kennedy and killer of Officer J.D.Tippit , who purportedly dropped his wallet, which was found at the scene of Tippit’s murder.

Another is the Visa of Satam al-Suqami. This identify document of one of the alleged 9/11 hijackers somehow survived unscathed a few blocks from the twin towers, though the plane itself was virtually obliterated.

And

the 9/11 hijackers were identified because their documents were found in a bag that was left behind at the airport in Boston.

And the beat goes on…

Tamerlan Tsarnaev also 'left behind' multiple IDs, including a high school diploma of all things, also left in a vehicle.

The Charlie Hebdo assassins were identified because they left their identification papers in the abandoned getaway car.

The Berlin Truck Terror Suspect has been killed. However, his identity papers were

found inside the truck used in the attack on a Christmas market, which left 12 people dead.

James Earl Ray, the accused killer of Martin Luther King escaped from a prison shortly before the attack, and left several items on the sidewalk near the assassination site—in a bundle that included his rifle, binoculars, clothing, his prison radio, and a newspaper clipping revealing where King would be staying.

The passports of two alleged hijackers of United Airlines Flight 93 (Ziad Jarrah and Sayed al-Ghamdi) supposedly survived the fiery crash in Pennsylvania that left the aircraft itself charred and widely scattered—with one passport entirely intact. (Wikipedia)

Sometimes I imagine all of these guys sitting on a remote beach in the Seychelles sipping Margaritas together.

With help from - http://whowhatwhy.org/2016/12/21/berlin-truck-terror-suspect-curious-matter-id-papers-left-behind/