By tomaidh | Sun, May 07 2017

Men on the moon

I’ve always believed that we landed men on the moon in the Apollo 11 Mission, July, 1969. Heck, I watched it on TV as it was happening.

I have a friend who has always believed it was impossible and what we all saw was a “documentary” filmed in a London studio by Stanley Kubrick, creator of 2001-a Space Odyssey.

I have called him a crackpot to his face on several occasions.

He just emailed me 2 photos from the mission.

He told me to look at the rocks in the foreground.

What I saw blew my mind.

Although, the pictures were taken a day apart in 2 locations about 5 miles apart, the rocks were identical,

including their shadows.

How can this be?