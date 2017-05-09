Men on the moon
I’ve always believed that we landed men on the moon in the Apollo 11 Mission, July, 1969. Heck, I watched it on TV as it was happening.
I have a friend who has always believed it was impossible and what we all saw was a “documentary” filmed in a London studio by Stanley Kubrick, creator of 2001-a Space Odyssey.
I have called him a crackpot to his face on several occasions.
He just emailed me 2 photos from the mission.
He told me to look at the rocks in the foreground.
What I saw blew my mind.
Although, the pictures were taken a day apart in 2 locations about 5 miles apart, the rocks were identical,
including their shadows.
How can this be?
Not different locations
The most obvious answer would be that they are not two photos from different locations. It's the same location.
A camera mounted to the spacecraft would keep it nice and steady.
Same location and same time (same shadows)
They have definitely been shot from the same location. The pictures have been identified (presumably by NASA) as: “First day, first traverse: 1km west of landing site”. And “Second day – 4 km south of landing site”
I think NASA simply screwed up the identities of the pictures.
Even if these photos are accurate NASA releases, they do not prove the moon landing was faked.
However, they might show that what we all saw on TV was faked.
Again, from my friend:
During an interview with Stanley Kubrick’s widow an extraordinary story came to light. She claims Kubrick and other Hollywood producers were recruited to help the U.S. win the high stakes race to the moon.
In order to finance the space program through public funds, the U.S. government needed huge popular support, and that meant they couldn’t afford any expensive public relations failures.
Fearing that no live pictures could be transmitted from the first moon landing, President Nixon enlisted the creative efforts of Kubrick, whose 2001: a Space Odyssey (1968) had provided much inspiration, to ensure promotional opportunities wouldn’t be missed.
In return, Kubrick got a special NASA lens to help him shoot Barry Lyndon (1975).
Bottom Line:
I still believe the landings happened; however, the video may have been faked for the above-mentioned reasons.
My friend still believes the whole thing was fake.
From Wikipedia:
Many conspiracy theorists insist that the Apollo Moon landings were a hoax; however, empirical evidence is readily available to show that manned moon landings did indeed occur. Anyone on Earth with an appropriate laser and telescope system can bounce laser beams off three retroreflector arrays left on the Moon by Apollo 11, 14 and 15, verifying deployment of the Lunar Laser Ranging Experiment at historically documented Apollo Moon landing sites and so proving equipment constructed on Earth was successfully transported to the surface of the Moon. In addition, in August 2009 NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter began to send back high resolution photos of the Apollo landing sites. These photos show not only the large Descent Stages of the lunar landers left behind but also tracks of the astronauts' walking paths in the lunar dust.
Addendum: China and India are currently planning manned landings.
In the event that the 1969 moon landing failed...
http://designtaxi.com/news/353456/The-US-President-s-Speech-If-The-1969-...
In the event that the 1969 moon landing failed, and the two Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin did not manage return to Earth, the White House had a memo and speech ready for the then-President of the United State Richard Nixon.
The obvious questions are
The obvious questions are "how do you know these photos were taken on 2 separate days and 5 miles apart?" i would like to see the actual video of this... whenever something like this comes up, the first thing that i think is "how can so vast a conspiracy be hidden by so many people involved without someone slipping up ONCE and saying something that doesn't fit in with the 'approved' story?" then my thoughts go to the several government scandals that i remember in recent years...
Occam's razor would seem to fit this "conspiracy" here...
Manhattan Project
"how can so vast a conspiracy be hidden by so many people involved without someone slipping up ONCE and saying something"
This successful conspiracy created the Atomic Bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Nobody slipped up. Even the Vice President was out of the loop.
Part of the explanation was "compartmentalization". Part of the explanation was "patriotism". We were at war with Japan at the time.
The Rosenbergs
Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed in 1953 for passing atomic secrets to the Russians.
Ethel’s brother, Sgt. David Greenglass, who had been a machinist to the Manhattan Project, provided the Rosenbergs with data on nuclear weapons. The Rosenbergs turned over this information to the Soviet Union’s vice-consul in New York City.
Greenglass, who was tried separately, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Loony tunes
Between 1968 and 1972 twelve men have walked on the moon. Six of them drove lunar rovers.
In order to deceive the world about this, twelve astronauts, Stanley Kubrick, and the owners, building staff and cameramen, actors, equipment makers, not to mention any media people in the know, etc., etc., ad infinitum, would all have to be involved in a lifetime, tightlipped conspiracy. That ain’t gonna happen.
Yup, that’s why they call people like your friend lunatics.
Stars
Note the lack of stars in the background of both pics.
Sure looks like a telephoto lens, why wouldn't there be stars?
Really?
It is 6pm in Brattleboro right now. I can't see the stars. We must be living in a Truman Show-like world.
See what I did there? Look at the photographs. The ground on the moon is lit by the sun - it is daytime on the moon when these photos were taken. If the photos were exposed long enough to capture starlight, everything else would be over-exposed - washed out and white. The sky looks black because there is no atmosphere to refract sunlight making a blue sky like we have on Earth.