By tomaidh | Tue, February 06 2018

(captured floating in the sky above Sydney - Courtesy: Daily Mail)

For

more on this and other oddities, look up:

What The Hell Was That Thing? By James Neff http://rense.com/general50/whatthe.htm

For many years, people have been photographing and witnessing some very strange aerial phenomena which fall

far outside the classic construct of the "flying saucer," even farther outside the realm of a mere Unidentified Flying Object.