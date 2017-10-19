By tomaidh | Wed, October 18 2017

I just got a new “Tinfoil Hat” and I’m itching to try it out. The Las Vegas incident seems like an ideal opportunity.

While it is too soon to know if there are signs that the Las Vegas attack was a false flag, possibly supported

and enabled by what Ron Paul and others refer to as the Deep State, anyone who does not at least ask the question has not been paying attention.

There is convincing evidence that law enforcement is not telling us the whole story.

There is no need to resort to "conspiracy sites." All of the evidence can be found reported in the back pages of mainstream sources.

So what’s the “official story”?

Well, it’s been changed a few times, and some of the details are simply impossible.

For one thing, the police claim that it took them 72 minutes to gain entrance to the room.

Huh? An hour and a quarter? Cudditout!

Any respectable SWAT team can break into an alleged drug dealer’s home in about three seconds.

So, Paddock reinforced the door? I’ll give them 6 seconds. Being generous, I’ll give them 6 minutes.

Anything longer is a boondoggle.

And how about the fuel tanks?

Oh, you never heard about them, did you?

About 2000 feet from Mandalay Bay, sit two huge tanks, used to store aviation fuel for nearby McCarran

International Airport.

It could have been far worse. The shooter targeted these tanks during his rampage.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that “Las Vegas Strip mass murderer Stephen

Paddock used his Mandalay Bay hotel room to spray massive aviation fuel tanks with bullets Sunday night.” (They assume Paddock was the shooter).

Fortunately, and to his chagrin, the tanks proved invulnerable to his attack.

The Review-Journal goes on: “The bullets left holes, but did not penetrate the two circular white tanks, sparing

the nearby Route 91 Harvest country music festival from a potentially massive explosion” and “Within the past couple of days, construction crews repaired and painted the holes, and FBI agents inspected the tanks and took measurements of the line of fire from Mandalay Bay.”

Hmm.

So, what does my tinfoil hat tell me?

Suppose Paddock was undercover for one of the “alphabet” agencies, and the operation was a setup to try to

entrap and ensnare some ISIS type people. The guns were bait for some kind of arms deal that didn’t quite come off.

Paddock may have inadvertently tipped his hand and the Terrorists took over, murdering him and then spraying the concert goers.

That doesn’t adequately explain the tanks, but somebody shot at them, Why?