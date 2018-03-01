Psst... Have You Heard?

Two bona fide rumors for you:
1. A certain former Selectboard member and state representative who helps with the Heat Fund will be perfoming in drag March 3 at the Ladies of the Rainbow show. My understanding is that her stage name is Brandie Wine, though most people know her as Daryl.
2. Brattleburger is closing this weekend, barring some unusual event to save it.
Another restaurant closing on Main Street.
It seems like that particular space has a history of restaurants not making it for very long.
It's a shame. I hate seeing another empty storefront in town.
Yes, but
I'm also unhappy to see another empty storefront, and a good burger joint might have done very well there. But I found the food no better than I could fry up in a pan at home, and over-priced for what you got.
I'll admit I only went once, but when I received a 3-inch round burger on what could only have been a no-name bun, I decided it had to taste phenomenal in order to return. It didn't, so I didn't.