"Who can hope to be safe? Who sufficiently cautious? Guard himself as he may, every moment's an ambush." - Horace

Home » Opinion » Rumors

Psst... Have You Heard?


By cgrotke | Thu, March 01 2018

Two bona fide rumors for you:

1. A certain former Selectboard member and state representative who helps with the Heat Fund will be perfoming in drag March 3 at the Ladies of the Rainbow show. My understanding is that her stage name is Brandie Wine, though most people know her as Daryl.

2. Brattleburger is closing this weekend, barring some unusual event to save it.

Comments | 2

Submitted by KAlden on March 1, 2018 - 10:23am. #

Another restaurant closing on

Another restaurant closing on Main Street.
It seems like that particular space has a history of restaurants not making it for very long.
It's a shame. I hate seeing another empty storefront in town.

 
Submitted by Truman14 on March 1, 2018 - 12:41pm. #

Yes, but

I'm also unhappy to see another empty storefront, and a good burger joint might have done very well there. But I found the food no better than I could fry up in a pan at home, and over-priced for what you got.

I'll admit I only went once, but when I received a 3-inch round burger on what could only have been a no-name bun, I decided it had to taste phenomenal in order to return. It didn't, so I didn't.

 

