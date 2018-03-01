Psst... Have You Heard?

By cgrotke | Thu, March 01 2018

Two bona fide rumors for you:

1. A certain former Selectboard member and state representative who helps with the Heat Fund will be perfoming in drag March 3 at the Ladies of the Rainbow show. My understanding is that her stage name is Brandie Wine, though most people know her as Daryl.

2. Brattleburger is closing this weekend, barring some unusual event to save it.