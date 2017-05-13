"The shortest distance between two points is under construction." - Noelie Altito

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Authentically Local

Opinion » Rumors

Timberlake in Battleboro


By cgrotke | Sat, May 13 2017

Justin Timberlake's car broke down in Brattleboro. Or maybe not. He said he was in "Battleboro"...

"BATTLEBORO, Vermont – In a radio interview this morning, pop star Justin Timberlake took a few moments to praise Battleboro, Vermont residents for helping him after his rental car encountered a mechanical issue as he was passing through the city recently:

“We were just leaving Battleboro, Vermont when our car began to overheat so I pulled over to the side of the road and noticed there were a couple of cars pulling up behind me. They got out and asked if I needed any help and I told them that I was just about to call someone. Then one of them says that he has a brother who owns a tow truck and a few minutes later it showed up and they towed it in to get fixed."


More at this link here.

ht/annikee

»

Comments | 1

Submitted by cgrotke on May 13, 2017 - 12:18pm. #

#Battleboro

You can get your #Battleboro T-Shirt right here, of course....

https://www.zazzle.com/z/y7mfs?rf=238887147810381310

 

