Timberlake in Battleboro

By cgrotke | Sat, May 13 2017

Justin Timberlake's car broke down in Brattleboro. Or maybe not. He said he was in "Battleboro"...

"BATTLEBORO, Vermont – In a radio interview this morning, pop star Justin Timberlake took a few moments to praise Battleboro, Vermont residents for helping him after his rental car encountered a mechanical issue as he was passing through the city recently:

“We were just leaving Battleboro, Vermont when our car began to overheat so I pulled over to the side of the road and noticed there were a couple of cars pulling up behind me. They got out and asked if I needed any help and I told them that I was just about to call someone. Then one of them says that he has a brother who owns a tow truck and a few minutes later it showed up and they towed it in to get fixed."



