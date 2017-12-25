Are UFOs Real?

By tomaidh | Sun, December 24 2017

A UFO or Unidentified Flying Object is any real or apparent flying object which cannot be identified by the observer and which remains unidentified after investigation. They are also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

The NY Times recently released 2 front page articles about UFOs, the department of defense & the pentagon:

The fact that mainstream is now saying that UFOs are real and that a non-terrestrial metal alloy was retrieved

from one of these crafts suggests advanced technology and possibly the disclosure of interactions with actual extraterrestrial races.

I’ve always been a bit agnostic about UFOs and ETs.

However, when, I look at the numbers, I find that there’s an astronomical number of stars in an astronomical number of galaxies.(pun intended). Among these, there’s a lesser number, though still astronomical, of stars with planets. Further, among these, there’s an even lesser number, also still astronomical, of stars with planets in the “goldilocks zone” (not too hot, not too cold).

NASA says there could be as many as 40 billion Earth-sized planets orbiting in the habitable zones of Sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

It’s not too much of a stretch to conclude that some of these might contain life. After all, there’s some form

of life almost everywhere on earth no matter how harsh the conditions, from the ice in Antarctica to the deepest trenches of the oceans.

And again, it’s not too much of a stretch to conclude that some of this life might be intelligent, even technologically advanced.

I believe it’s arrogance, if not hubris to believe that we’re “it” in the universe.

Carrying this further, If there are any forms of intelligent life out there, considering the enormous number of goldilocks planets, the numbers are not likely to be small. Thus, the odds are that intelligent life exists all over the place, and that some of that life may be visiting Earth. Some of them may have interacted with some of us. Some may even be living here.

There always remains the possibility that Genesis had it right. However, in an October 27, 2014 statement by Pope Francis, he said that extraterrestrials can be part of the plans of “God the creator” in the evolutionary process.

Let’s take a look at some of those claiming to have experienced ETs.

Some have profited from the claims.

Betty and Barney Hill didn’t write a book, but at least 2 were written about them: “Captured! “ and “Interrupted Journey”.

In his book “Communion”, Whitley Strieber asserts that he was abducted by non-human beings he calls “visitors”.

I actually know one of the participants in the “Allagash Abduction”. Up until recently, he lived in Jamaica. The incident was the subject of a book, but none of the 4 guys wrote it. If my friend profited, it was not visible. The last time I saw him, he told me he wasn’t sure it ever happened.

Eduard Albert “Billy” Meier is a Swiss citizen who has accumulated a large collection of photographs showing

alleged spaceships that he calls “beamships”. He also reports regular contacts with extraterrestrials that he calls the Plejaren and who, he claims, look similar in appearance to humans. He has published over 40 books including the

photos in “Through Space and Time: A Photo Journal of "Billy" Eduard Albert Meier”. (I can’t verify that Meier’s claims are legitimate, only that they are numerous).

There are many, many more.

There are also a number of reports by pilots, both military and commercial, of UFO sightings from aircraft. Some of these are quite detailed.

Recently, I became aware of some incidents involving elements of the US Government, specifically the Department of Defense.

These incidents were covered up under Military “Classification” for over 30 years. Some of the individuals involved are now coming forth via the Freedom of Information Act and telling their stories.

These men (they’re all men) are bona-fide retired military officers and enlisted personnel who were on active

duty, doing their jobs when the incidents occurred. They are trustworthy witnesses, and can’t be accused of profiting. At the time of the events, they were placed under orders to remain silent and some were actually threatened.

Air Force officers once stationed at nuclear bases around the country said that not only have UFOs

visited Air Force bases, some have succeeded in disabling nuclear missiles stationed there. Similar reports originate in England and Russia.

Sightings of unusual aerial phenomena date back to ancient times, but reports of UFO sightings started

becoming more common after the first widely publicized U.S. sighting in 1947. Many tens of thousands of such claimed observations have since been reported worldwide, and it is very likely many more go unreported due to fear of public ridicule because of the social stigma created around the UFO topic.

In popular culture throughout the world, UFO is commonly used to refer to any hypothetical alien spacecraft

but the term flying saucer is also regularly used. Once a UFO is identified as a known object (for example an aircraft or weather balloon), it ceases to be a UFO and becomes an identified object. In such cases it is inaccurate to

continue to use the acronym UFO to describe the object.

According to a report by The United Nations, since 1947 more than 150 million people have been witnesses to

UFO Activities throughout the world. More than 20,000 of those have been documented landings!

In Canada, 10% of the population has witnessed Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. According to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), approximately, 70,000 UAP Reports are filed every year globally. It is estimated that only one out of ten witnesses actually file a report.

A Roper poll conducted in the United States reported that 70% of the U.S. population believes that the

government is not telling the public everything it knows about UAPs.

I surmise governments stopped funding UAP Research, publicly anyway, because the phenomenon appears to

display some unknown, cutting edge high technology, energy or even unknown forms of life which seem to be beyond our technology and human comprehension.

If this knowledge were in the public domain, it could destabilize our civilization, undermine the Petrodollar, compromise the fossil fueled, global financial Infrastructure and revolutionize the world as we know it today!