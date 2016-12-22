Internet Advice Needed

By spoon | Fri, December 16 2016

I need some advice. VTel has sent around a holiday offer. One level of their service, the lowest, is 2GB of data per month for $10. They say that is equal to about 10 hours of internet usage after which download speed keeps diminishing. They didn't want to tell me how much it diminishes. They're answer was, 'well, that's when people usually upgrade." My Fairpoint deal is $15/month, at a slow speed (750 kb/sec), but I can spend 100 hours a month on the net and notice nothing in terms of speed diminishing. In fact it seems that I can spend 24 hours a day on the net, or streaming, and the speed seems the same on the last day of the month as it was on the first. Even at 750kb youtube videos and such often, but not always, play at the proper speed. Occasionally it gets so slow I give up but for the most part what I have suits me. The next upgrade at VTel is $25/mo. for 15 GB of data.

One more issue: Fairpoint may be slow by comparison but my price, from an introductory offer when they were starting up here, is guaranteed for life. Indeed it's been the same $15 for eight years or so. If I cancel I don't get that back. VTel tells me I can try their service for a month without cancelling Fairpoint. Seem true?

The problem for me is that Fairpoint seems to be selling speed and VTel is selling an amount of data and I don't know how to visualize or compare the two. Note that Fairpoint is talking bits and VTel bytes. I understand the difference in those.