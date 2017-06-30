Plastics, and Recycling in Brattleboro

By cgrotke | Fri, June 30 2017

Brattleboro is about to change from dual stream to single stream recycling on July 3. The Town of Brattleboro sent out a postcard with a reminder of this date, and a reminder that another big change is coming: plastics 1-7 will now be collected.

I thought it might be helpful to dive a bit deeper and look at each type of plastic that Brattleboro could collect.

The first thing to know is that many plastic containers and packaging have numbers associated with them. This is a “resin identification code” developed by the plastics industries in the 1980’s to help with recycling. It’s sometimes stamped or molded into the bottom of the container.

Let’s look at each, how they are used, how they might be recycled, and also how to avoid them in the first place.

Also, be forewarned, not everything listed here will be accepted at the curb in Brattleboro. More on that below.

Plastic Code # 1 - Polyethylene terephthalate (PET, or polyester)

Common uses for Code 1 plastic include bottles and jars, microwave-ready meal trays, and detergent bottles. Polyester is also used in fabrics, padding, insulation, carpet, and belts.

When recycled, Code 1 often becomes polyester fiber for fleece, tote bags, and straps, though it drops in quality each time it is recycled and eventually becomes landfill waste.

You can avoid it in the first place by using glass bottles and jars, and natural fabrics.

Plastic Code #2 - High Density Polyethylene

Common uses for Code 2 plastic include plastic grocery bags, opaque containers for milk or juice, shampoo and detergent bottles, garbage bags, dishes, yogurt containers, butter tubs, cereal box liners and some medicine bottles.

When recycled, Code 2 often becomes bottles for non-food items, plastic lumber and furniture, recycling bins, fencing, floor tiles, buckets, crates, flower pots, and garden edging.

To avoid it entirely, use glass or stainless steel food containers, re-use glass jars, and use re-useable bags made of natural fibers.

Plastic Code #3 - Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC, or vinyl)

Common uses for Code 3 plastics include toys, blister wrap, cling wrap, squeeze bottles, shampoo bottles, cooking oil and peanut butter jars, loose-leaf binders, shower curtains, blood bags, medical tubing, pleather clothing, Naugahyde upholstery, carpet backing, credit cards, clamshell packaging, plumbing pipes, house siding, window frames, fences, decks, and other construction.

Code 3 is rarely recycled, as it contaminates the recycling stream, but when it is recycled it often becomes more of the same - packaging, binders, decking, insulation, mud flaps, or garden hoses. (Brattleboro will be accepting Code 3 plastics, regardless.)

To avoid this plastic, try to use glass containers, cardboard binders, hemp or cotton shower curtains, and green building techniques.

Plastic Code #4 - Low Density Polyethylene

Common uses for Code 4 plastic include the bags used for groceries, dry cleaning, bread, frozen food, newspaper wrappers, and garbage bags. It is used to coat paper milk cartons and beverage cups, and is used for some squeezable bottles of mustard or honey. You’ll find it in food storage containers and in container lids.

When recycled, Code 4 plastic is often made into compost bins, panneling, or plastic lumber.

To avoid this plastic, you can use glass or stainless steel containers, and bags made of natural fibers.

Plastic Code #5 - Polypropylene

Common uses for Code #5 plastics include food containers, medicine bottles, straws, bottle caps, Britta fileters, Rubbermaid and other opaque plastic containers, baby bottles, disposable diapers and sanitary pad liners, thermal vests, appliance parts, and car parts.

When recycled, you can find Code #5 plastics being made into brooms, brushes, bins, auto battery cases, and flower pots.

To avoid this plastic, use glass or stainless steel alternatives, and don’t buy butter in a plastic tub.

Plastic Code #6 - Polystyrene

Code #6 plastics are commonly known as styrofoam, and are commonly used for styrofoam food containers, egg cartons, disposable cups and bowls, take-out food containers, deli food plates, packing peanuts, and bike helmets. Harder versions are used for disposable cutlery and razors, compact disc and DVD cases, clothing hangers, smoke detector housings, license plate frames, medicine bottles, test tubes, model kits, and petri dishes.

When recycled, it can be made into packaging or insulation.

To avoid this one, avoid take-out food containers. Re-use glass jars and ceramic dishes. Try bamboo cutlery for picnics.

Plastic Code #7 - All Other Plastics



This category includes all other plastics. One of the more common “other” plastics is Polycarbonate.

Polycarbonate is used in baby bottles, sippy cups, water bottles, juice containers, large blue water bottles, oven baking bags, carbonless paper receipts, eye glass lenses, epoxy resins, dental sealants, compact discs, DVDs, snowboards, car oarts, housings for cell phones and power tools.

If recycled, this can be remade into plastic lumber.

To avoid entirely, use glass or stainless steel.

...

Some caveats.

Not "all" plastics will be accepted.

Brattleboro wants you to limit the size of what you recycle, and will accept items up to the size of a 5 gallon plastic pail. General household items, such as sleds, milk crates, laundry baskets, plastic chairs, carts, toys, and storage/trash containers are NOT ALLOWED in your recycling bins.

The recyling facility, Casella, has some other restrictions, and asks that you do not recycle: Plastic bags or wrapping, window glass, mirrors, light bulbs, dishes, pyrex, ceramics, paper towels, facial tissue, styrofoam, recyclables containing food residue, paints, oils, hazardous material, needles, syringes, VCR tapes, CDs/ DVDs, scrap metal, pots, pans, batteries, large plastic items, hard-cover books, clothing/textiles, wood/lumber, yard trimmings, paper cups or plates, frozen/refrigerated food/beverage boxes, milk or juice cartons, or 3-ring/spiral notebooks.

Peter Gaskill of Triple T says "The recycling plastic #1-7 does not include large items. We would collect containers as large as 5 gallons. We would not collect a bag of Styrofoam packing peanuts, plastic car parts or Tupperware as they are not an accepted plastic. We would collect empty plastic containers labeled with #1-7 that have the chasing arrow logo without caps on the containers up to 5 gallons. You can look for the recycling logo it is usually found on the bottom of the item."

So, what can be recycled is not always what is accepted for recycling, and Brattleboro will likely experience a bit of a learning curve as everyone learns what is acceptable.

...

Accepting more plastics will keep more of it out of landfills, push more people to look for alternatives, and should further reduce the number of PAYT bags sold in town.

Thanks to https://www.lifewithoutplastic.com/store/information for the plastics info.

Here is the Casella recycling facility website: https://www.casella.com/services/recycling/zero-sort-recycling

And here is a song about PVC by Kenickie: https://youtu.be/z6a8Eva2RwA