Two Factor Authentication, Do It Now!

By EuropaIT_Luke | Mon, March 20 2017

First let me say sorry for the dramatic title, but seriously, DO IT NOW! If you are unfamiliar with what two factor authentication is, it is a way for you to add another security layer for your important logins besides just a password. Many websites and services that contain potentially valuable data will have the ability to use two factor authentication, but it is usually disabled by default.

Why is two factor authentication important? Well, lets just say a hacker is able to obtain your password somehow. Once he tries to log into your account, he will be prompted to enter another code which is typically sent to your cell phone via text or an authentication app. There are some variations in how it works, but you get the idea.

So why am I telling you to do it now? What is the rush? Well, as a managed IT provider we continue to see local businesses being attacked and as technology advances, so does the sophistication of cyber criminals. One thing that hasn't changed much is the way people create passwords. On average people still prefer shorter passwords that are easy to remember which unfortunately are easier to crack. This may be one of the easiest things for you to do and will help secure your data immensely.

One important thing I will mention as well is that if you have someone managing your IT, many programs/services have administrator privileges that can enforce using two factor authentication for all users. If you are reading this, then ask your IT department to require it for your staff. Often times simply asking someone to set it up may not make them do it so requiring it on next login using an admin console is the best practice.

If you need any assistance setting up two factor authentication we are always here to help!

