Getting Greener - Green Mountain Power Rooftop Solar Panels Program

By Vidda | Sun, July 30 2017

Big ideas for solar power

Editor: The United States has enormous rooftop square footage located in a combo of vast urban, suburban and corporate real-estate environments. President Obama's Energy Secretary Steven Chu has proposed reducing greenhouse gas emissions by painting all U.S. rooftops (and highways) white.

Perhaps our Green Mountain State should consider taking it one step further and fund our science departments to help industry to come up with viable, efficient solar-collecting panels for most or all rooftops in Vermont. The funding should come from federal, state, private and industry coffers, including using financial incentives through energy development subsidies.

A program for white rooftops and solar-panels can be conjoined. Some rooftops might be better used for solar collecting; some rooftops are better suited to painting them white; some for both. But don't go near those rooftops with only a half-purpose.

Moreover, our highways can benefit in a similar way by not only making blacktop lighter, but building aqueducts of solar panels along many roadsides to feed wattage into national grids. If it's true that Obama's feds want to lead the way, then let us live up to our reputation as an enlightened population and give our green thumbs-up sign in favor of doing it right this time and show the nation the way.

Vidda Crochetta,

Brattleboro

http://www.reformer.com/letters/ci_12508011 Posted Wednesday, June 3, 2009 Reformer.com

Posted Friday July 28, 2017 (NYTimes) Throughout Vermont, customers are signing up for a new program that will allow them to power their homes while entirely disconnected from the grid.

The projects are part of a bold experiment aimed at turning homes, neighborhoods and towns into virtual power plants, able to reduce the amount of energy they draw from the central electric system. But behind them are not green energy advocates or proponents of living off the land. Instead, it’s the local electric company, Green Mountain Power.

As a practical matter, the less electricity the utility pulls from the regional transmission system, especially at times of peak demand, the less it has to pay in fees, producing savings it can pass on to customers. One way it does this is by remotely controlling the batteries installed through its programs, drawing upon the stored energy as needed.

The idea is that customers, especially when they have solar panels, heat pumps and electric vehicles, will be better able to monitor and manage their energy use.

But in an industry known for caution, Green Mountain Power can be nimble, in part because it is so small — just 265,000 customers — and has a relatively receptive customer base.

Read Full Text: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/29/business/energy-environment/vermont-g...