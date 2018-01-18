"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

State News

Governor Phil Scott Desperately Searching For Excuse To NOT Sign New Marijuana Legalization Bill!


By CrisEricson2016 | Thu, January 18 2018

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is still desperately searching for an excuse to NOT sign the new marijuana legalization Bill in Vermont.

Link

..."Scott says he has decided to sign H. 511, the marijuana legalization bill, between Thursday afternoon and Monday’s deadline."...

..."The bill arrived on the governor’s desk from the Legislature earlier this week. It is being reviewed for technical errors by the governor’s legal counsel. "...

 ..."NBC5 is gathering more information on this developing story"...

(The Bill was passed by the State Legislature January 10, giving 5 days for the Governor to sign it; so how did he stretch January 11th to January 22nd into "five days"? Wow, is that math used all the time up there in Montpelier?)

