Holiday Weekend Safe Driving Reminders


By Not Signed In | Fri, June 30 2017

The Windham Regional Commission is assisting VTrans with getting word out about traffic safety this July 4th holiday.

This Fourth of July, Law Enforcement Is Here to Help Remind You: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

We love to celebrate the 4th of July with family, friends, food, and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation's roads. The fact is, this iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk-driving crashes.

Nationwide over the 4th of July holiday period in 2015 (6 p.m. July 2 to 5:59 a.m. July 6), 146 people were killed in crashes involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. 92 people died in crashes involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a BAC of .15 or higher - almost twice the legal limit.

VTrans has already established interstate Safety Corridors throughout Vermont where a combination of high traffic volume, high speeds and a high rate of crashes demands an increased level of enforcement. These areas are where Vermont drivers are most at risk.  The focus is to reduce speeding, distracted, aggressive and impaired driving, and to increase seat belt use. The hope is to reduce the number of crashes and tickets issued through increased police presence. 

Operation Safety Corridor will be in full effect this July 4th weekend. Remember to drive safely, drive at posted speed limits, stay off your cell phone, and don’t drink and drive!

Operation Safety Corridor includes the efforts of the Vermont State Police, Department of Motor Vehicles, and local law enforcement agencies. For more information and maps of the focus areas please link to:
http://vtrans.vermont.gov/safetycorridors 

Operation Safety Corridor will focus on four high-traffic, corridors which are I-91 exits 1 to 3, the Hartford interchange area 89/91, I-89 exits 7 to 10 and I-89 exits 12 to 17.

https://www.facebook.com/Highwaysafetyvt/

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contact: Erica Roper
802-257-4547 x108 office
eroper@sover.net

