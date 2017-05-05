IAmAVermonter.org Begins Statewide Expansion

By Not Signed In | Fri, May 05 2017

Brattleboro In an effort to answer quality of life questions people of color may have regarding a relocation to Vermont, Vermont Partnership for Fairness & Diversity has redesigned www.IAmAvermonter.org to capture the experiences of Vermonters of color throughout the Green Mountains.

When launched in 2015 www.IAmAvermonter.org focused exclusively on attracting people to the Champlain Valley region. The relaunched site now seeks to attract people to relocate to other regions as well as the Champlain Valley through testimonials of residents living and working in those other regions.

“The Southeast Vermont region and sections on Culture and Recreation appear for the first time on the relaunched website. The site expansion to Southeast Vermont was partially underwritten by businesses, human service and educational institutions in search of a more diverse workforce, entrepreneurs, and students,” states Curtiss Reed, Jr., executive director for Vermont Partnership.

The executive director of one of the underwriters, the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC), Adam Grinold, relates that, "The BDCC believes an economy and community is only as strong as its workforce, and a welcoming, diverse economy and workforce is just as important as a welcoming and diverse community. We're happy to know both employers and job-seekers will have I Am A Vermonter as a tool to recruit, retain, and attract talent to and within our community."

Vermont Partnership hopes to bring the Southwest, Central, and Northeast Kingdom regions online within the next 18 months. Visitors to the site can link directly to employment and career opportunities offered by the corporate and institutional underwriters.

Michael Schirling, Secretary of the Agency for Commerce and Community Development, notes, “Mindful growth is essential as we work to make Vermont affordable and economically vibrant. Attracting and retaining a diverse workforce, entrepreneurs and families are essential to building and growing thriving communities and businesses throughout our state. The IAmAVermonter.org portal is a wonderful asset to help achieve those goals.”

For more information on corporate or institutional underwriting call (802) 254-2972 or contact info@vermontpartnership.org.

Curtiss Reed, Jr., L.H.D.

Executive Director

Vermont Partnership for Fairness & Diversity

18 Town Crier Drive

Brattleboro, Vermont 05301-8669

