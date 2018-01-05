"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

January 4, 2018 Vermont House Votes to Legalize Marijuana After Threat by US Attorney General Sessions!


By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, January 05 2018

Vermont House votes to legalize marijuana

By Brandon Carter - 01/04/18 06:44 PM EST  
 
"The Vermont House passed a bill Thursday night to legalize recreational possession of marijuana..."
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a Department of Justice policy on legal marijuana."...
..."allow adults over the age of 21 to grow and possess small amounts of legal marijuana beginning in July.";;;
..."State Senate still needs to approve the measure"... "Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) has signaled that he will sign the bill."...Link

Link

Link

Comments | 1

Submitted by cgrotke on January 5, 2018 - 11:05am. #

a bit more...

"It would allow for adults to possess under an ounce of marijuana, and the growth of two mature or four immature pot plants." says WCAX.

Senate expected to approve and governor expected to sign this.

Vermont would be the first state to legalize marijuana via its state legislature.

I don't see where we get the big tax revenues, though. Perhaps a missed opportunity.

 

