January 4, 2018 Vermont House Votes to Legalize Marijuana After Threat by US Attorney General Sessions!

Vermont House votes to legalize marijuana
By Brandon Carter - 01/04/18 06:44 PM EST
"The Vermont House passed a bill Thursday night to legalize recreational possession of marijuana..."
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a Department of Justice policy on legal marijuana."...
..."allow adults over the age of 21 to grow and possess small amounts of legal marijuana beginning in July.";;;
..."State Senate still needs to approve the measure"... "Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) has signaled that he will sign the bill."...Link
a bit more...
"It would allow for adults to possess under an ounce of marijuana, and the growth of two mature or four immature pot plants." says WCAX.
Senate expected to approve and governor expected to sign this.
Vermont would be the first state to legalize marijuana via its state legislature.
I don't see where we get the big tax revenues, though. Perhaps a missed opportunity.