"I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones." - John Cage

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » News & Information » State News

*Not* Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast - But Might Be of Interest


By RobertOeser | Sun, August 27 2017

[There have not been any Citizens' Breakfasts - http://bit.ly/YkYQBx - for awhile ... due to a complexity of reasons ... if you have an interest in continuing or reformulating the Breakfast, please contact me directly.] 

But here is something I wanted to share that you might find of interest: On March 23, I sent a letter to Vermont Chief Justice Reiber. Anticipating his appearance on Vermont Edition this past Friday, I re-posted the content of the letter as a question to Vermont Edition and it was posed by Bob Kinzel in his interview. The interchange can be heard beginning at about 9:05, at the following link:http://digital.vpr.net/post/chief-justice-paul-reiber-vermont-supreme-court-and-justice-our-state

Robert A. Oeser 
PO Box 6001 
Brattleboro VT   05302 
email: Robt.Oeser@gmail.com

