Not* Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast - But Might Be of Interest

Sun, August 27 2017

[There have not been any Citizens' Breakfasts - http://bit.ly/YkYQBx - for awhile ... due to a complexity of reasons ... if you have an interest in continuing or reformulating the Breakfast, please contact me directly.]

But here is something I wanted to share that you might find of interest: On March 23, I sent a letter to Vermont Chief Justice Reiber. Anticipating his appearance on Vermont Edition this past Friday, I re-posted the content of the letter as a question to Vermont Edition and it was posed by Bob Kinzel in his interview. The interchange can be heard beginning at about 9:05, at the following link:http://digital.vpr.net/post/chief-justice-paul-reiber-vermont-supreme-court-and-justice-our-state

