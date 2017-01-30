Official Statement From Governor Phil Scott on Immigration

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER RESTRICTING IMMIGRATION AND REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT
29 January 2017
Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:
"As I said when the President’s Executive Order was first issued, I am concerned and disappointed with the message it sends, and the actions it takes. I applaud the federal court’s decision to stay the removal of individuals in the United States – and here in Vermont – legally with Green Cards and Visas, to their countries of origin. It’s one thing to express concern about foreign terrorist entry, it is something entirely different to remove people who enter this country legally, only because they are from certain countries.
The United States – and Vermont in particular – has a history of welcoming people of all cultures and backgrounds. For decades, Vermont has proudly and peacefully welcomed Somali, Vietnamese, Bosnian and Bhutanese families – and many others – through successful refugee and immigration programs.
Historically, immigrants and refugees have contributed to our culture and economy across the state. From French-Canadians in the north, to European settlers in Brattleboro. The Irish came to areas like Bellows Falls, Northfield, Rutland, Burlington and St. Albans to escape famine. Russian immigrants escaping persecution came to Burlington, and other areas. While they each faced many challenges upon their arrival, Swedish and Italian families led the growth of our granite industry in my home town of Barre. English, German and Russian immigrants helped work the mills and farms in areas like Poultney and Ludlow. Many from southern and eastern Europe contributed by starting businesses and filling jobs in Brattleboro, Burlington, Springfield and Windsor. Greek immigrants added to the culture of areas like Burlington, Barre and St. Albans. These are just a few examples of how immigration has shaped our state.
I can't imagine what Vermont, or our country, would look like today, had we refused to allow immigrants from all reaches of the world to experience this wonderful country the way most of us have, simply because they were not born here or didn’t share our exact religious view. As I have said, I’m going to do everything I can to protect the rights of all Vermonters and the human rights of all people – that includes standing up to executive orders from Washington that cross legal, ethical and moral lines that have distinguished America from the rest of the world for generations.”
Vermont Farm Workers
I was curious about Vermont farms and immigrant labor and found a "VT Farm Worker Wage, Hour, and Housing Fact Sheet" - here are some highlights:
If you are providing housing on your farm to your workers (interns, domestic or migrant), housing must meet the Rental Housing Health Code.
Agricultural employers who provide housing to their employees may be entitled to an expedited eviction process under certain conditions.
- In order to qualify for the expedited eviction process the employer cannot charge the employee rent or require a security deposit. In exchange, the employer can evict the employee immediately when the employee‘s employment is terminated.
- If the employer chooses to charge rent or require a security deposit, the employer cannot evict the employee without giving him or her notice.
An employer may deduct from wages an allowance for meals and lodging actually furnished. This deduction would be considered rent and prohibit the employer from the expedited eviction process. (and the state sets rates)
Individuals employed in agriculture are exempt from Vermont’s minimum wage & overtime laws pursuant to 21 V.S.A. § 383.
Agricultural employees may be covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act & entitled to the Federal minimum wage if they are employed by a farm that used 500 or more “man days” of agricultural labor during any calendar quarter in the previous calendar year.
Vermont’s statutes regarding employment conditions & payment of wages do apply to agricultural employees.
Employers must provide employees with reasonable opportunities to eat and use toilet facilities during the work periods.
Agricultural Employees are required to be paid weekly or bi-weekly pursuant to 21 V.S.A. §342, and are required to be paid within 72 hours if discharged.
An employer may neither deduct from an employee’s wages, nor require an employee to pay, any amount for personal protective equipment required by occupational safety & health regulations, except as allowed by sections 1910.132(h) & 1926.95(d) of Title 29 of the Code of Federal Regulations.
It is unlawful for any employer to fire, demote, or otherwise discriminate against any employee who files a complaint with the Vermont Department of Labor or the United States Department of Labor.
Complaints of discrimination may be made to the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit. (888) 745-9195.
American “refugees” abroad // strident screening criteria here
It’s very difficult for poor Americans to be welcomed into other countries and remain there with some kind of “green card” type status or become citizens there. Except, obviously for wealthy people and other Americans who meet certain financial requirements. It is even uncertain whether American “refugees” under The Donald regime would be welcome.
I have no problem with continuing emigrant acceptance. Many of us know The Barry deported more immigrants than all the other presidents, though I am unfamiliar with that administration’s screening process.
That is the part I’m interested in. What is the screening process to allow or deny people from abroad? I am not in favor of letting people in or once in, without strident screening criteria, no matter what their circumstances may be.
what would I expect?
I was thinking along similar lines. If we are going to allow people to come here for a range of activities, what's the best way to do it?
So, I thought about what I'd want or expect if I was, say, an immigrant to Canada.
First, I'm assuming things here are intolerable and I have to go somewhere. So I choose the closest neighbor.
Assuming I'm going to stay and work, I'd expect that I would need to register somewhere - perhaps some labor office - so they could help place me in a job that I'm either good at, or is something needed. I would expect that I might not be able to do my current work there, since I'd be competing with locals.
I'd hope to be paid, and if taxes were taken, I'd hope that I'd get whatever other taxpayers get as well.
I don't think I should be allowed to pick a place and go set up shop. That seems potentially disruptive. If Canada had some sort of plan for people like me, I'd expect to follow it.
I'd expect some guidance as to where to move, and how to start being Canadian. If Vancouver has too many animating web artists, I'd expect them to place me elsewhere.
If I were really escaping, I'd want to know what I had to do to eventually become a citizen.
Ideally, this sort of arrangement would apply no matter where in the world I wanted to move. : )
Now, if I'm just going for a drive and quick visit, I think showing an ID, taking a photo of my license plate, and asking me where I'm going is enough. If they want to run a quick check to see if I have outstanding warrants, that would seem fair. Passports seem extreme.