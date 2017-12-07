Open Enrollment for Vermont Health Connect Plans Ends 12/15/17

By ESchwartz | Wed, December 06 2017

Open enrollment for health insurance plans through Vermont Health Connect runs until December 15, 2017. If you don’t have coverage or if you want to change plans, you need to do so by December 15.

Information about plans and subsidies is available at https://portal.healthconnect.vermont.gov or 1-855-899-9600 (toll free).

The Vermont Health Care Advocate can answer questions, help with problems with Vermont Health Connect or other coverage, tell you what free or low-cost programs you may be eligible for, and help you apply for free or lower-cost health coverage. You can contact them at 1-800-917-1187 or by going to https://vtlawhelp.org/healthand clicking on the link for the Help Request Form. The Office of the Health Care Advocate is a free resource to all Vermont residents