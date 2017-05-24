Special Vermont Legislature Session June 21, 2017 To Vote Yes Or No To Over-Ride Veto Of Recreational Marijuana Law

By CrisEricson2016 | Wed, May 24 2017

Other news wrongly reported that the bill is dead. It is not dead. It is waiting upon the Vermont State Legislature to decide whether or not to over-ride Governor Phil Scott's veto of the recreational marijuana bill.

I called the Vermont State Legislature 1-802-828-2228 and my question was directed to the Senate Secretary who stated that the June 21 sesson is a session where the legislators vote to over-ride a veto, and that s.22 recreational marijuana is on the list to vote on that day. Don't listen to fake news, no matter how important they tell you they are. Do your own research and make your own phone calls.

http://legislature.vermont.gov/the-state-house/civic-education/how-a-bil...