By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, January 12 2018

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has 5 days, from Jan. 10, 2018, to sign the new Marijuana Bill - will he do it?

(1) He can sign it.

(2) He can not sign it, but allow it to go into law after 5 days without his signature.

(3) He can Veto the new Marijuana Bill.

So, which do you think he will choose: (1), (2) or (3)?

VT State Senate voted to legalize marijuana at the statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

http://www.leg.state.vt.us/HouseClerk/Vermont%20Legislative%20Process.htm

Governor Phil Scott has five days, [Sundays excepted] to approve or disapprove a bill.

If Governor Phil Scott signs the bill, or allows it to become law without his signature, it is sent to the Secretary of State’s office and becomes a part of the permanent statutes.

If the Governor vetoes the bill, it is returned together with the veto message to the Clerk of the House or Secretary of the Senate.

Then that house must consider it, and if it is passed by a two-thirds vote of each house, then it goes to the Secretary of State’s office and becomes a permanent part of the statutes. If either house fails to get a two-thirds vote, the bill is dead.