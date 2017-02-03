Brattleboro 2017 Town and Town School Meeting Warnings - Full Text

By cgrotke | Fri, February 03 2017

Here's the complete set of meeting warnings for Brattleboro 2017 Town, School, and Representative Town meetings.

...

ANNUAL TOWN AND TOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING March 7, 2017

The legal voters of the Town of Brattleboro and the Town School District of Brattleboro, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the polling places designated for the three districts in said Brattleboro, on Tuesday, the seventh day of March, 2017, to act on the following articles:

ARTICLE 1: To choose all Town officers, Town School District members and Brattleboro Union High School District directors required by law to be elected at the annual meeting. Also to be elected under this Article are Town Meeting members from the following districts: District #1: 16 members for three-year terms, 3 members for two-year terms, and 1 member for a one-year term; District #2: 15 members for three-year terms, 3 members for two-year terms, and 2 members for one-year terms; District #3: 15 members for three-year terms, 1 member for a two-year term, and 2 members for one-year terms. Voting on this Article is to be done by Australian ballot.

ARTICLE 2: “Shall the Town of Brattleboro vote to advise and encourage the Selectboard to enact an ordinance that no retail establishment shall provide a Single-Use Carry Out Plastic Bag* to a customer at the check stand, cash register, point of sale or other point of departure for the purpose of transporting food or merchandise out of the establishment.

“*A Single Use Plastic Bag is defined as a plastic bag, other than a reusable bag or recycled bag, provided for the purpose of transporting food or merchandise out of an establishment.

“Note: This does not in any way interfere with the sale of garbage bags used in the Pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) system of garbage collection, nor does this limit the use of plastic bags for separating fruit and vegetables from other items. Furthermore, a retail establishment may make available for sale to a customer a recycled paper bag and reusable carry-out bags for a reasonable charge.”

ARTICLE 3: “Shall the Town of Brattleboro vote to advise the selectboard to become a Compassionate City as articulated in the Charter For Compassion?”

For the above purposes, the polls will open at 7:00am and close at 7:00pm. The polling place will be as follows:

Districts #1, #2 and #3 in the Selectboard meeting room at the Municipal Center, located at 230 Main Street.

ANNUAL REPRESENTATIVE TOWN MEETING, March 25, 2017

The legal voters qualified to vote in Representative Town Meeting are hereby notified and warned to meet in the multipurpose room of the Brattleboro Area Middle School on Saturday, the twenty fifth day of March, 2017, at 8:30am, to act on the following Articles:

ARTICLE 1: To see what salaries the Town School District will pay its school board members.

ARTICLE 2: To see if the Town School District will authorize its Town School Directors to borrow money in anticipation of taxes.

ARTICLE 3: To see if the Town School District will authorize the District to accept and expend categorical grants and aid received from the State of Vermont and the United States Government.

ARTICLE 4: Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the Brattleboro Town School District in an amount not to exceed Three Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($350,000), subject to reduction from future state and federal grants-in-aid and the application of future reserves, payable over a term not to exceed ten (10) years, be issued for the purpose of making heating system improvements to the Green Street School, the estimated cost of such improvements being Nine Hundred Forty-Six Thousand Dollars ($946,000)? This article shall be voted upon by Australian ballot.

ARTICLE 5: Shall the voters of the school district approve the school board to expend $14,547,425 which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $16,960 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 10.9% higher than spending for the current year.

ARTICLE 6: To act on the Auditors’ reports (Town and Town School District).

ARTICLE 7: To see if the Town and Town School District will authorize its Selectboard and School Directors to employ a certified public accountant or public accountants.

ARTICLE 8: To see if the Town will ratify, approve and confirm the Selectboard’s appointment of a Town and Town School District Clerk for a term of one year.

ARTICLE 9: To see if the Town will ratify, approve and confirm the Selectboard’s appointment of a Town and Town School District Treasurer for a term of one year.

ARTICLE 10: To see if the Town will ratify, approve and confirm the Selectboard’s appointment of a Town Attorney for a term of one year.

ARTICLE 11: To elect two representatives to the Capital Grant Review Board for a term of one year from March 27, 2017. (Two members will be nominated from the floor.)

ARTICLE 12: To see if the Town will elect or appoint members to the Town Finance Committee for a term of one year from March 27, 2017. Members to be nominated from the floor.

ARTICLE 13: To elect three Trustees for the Brooks Memorial Library to serve three years. The names for consideration for terms 2017-2020 are: Connie Bresnahan and Jenny Rowe. The third person for consideration shall be nominated at Representative Town Meeting.

ARTICLE 14: To see if the Town will authorize its Selectboard to borrow money in anticipation of taxes, grants and other revenue.

ARTICLE 15: To see what salaries the Town will pay its officers.

ARTICLE 16: To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $75,000 through special assessments on properties within the Downtown Improvement District (as approved by Town Meeting March 19, 2005, and as delineated in the Town Ordinance entitled “Municipal Act to Establish and Regulate the Downtown Improvement District”) to be used for capital and operating costs of projects of the Town’s duly designated downtown organization as reflected in its work plan and budget.

ARTICLE 17: To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $223,276.47 through special assessments on property within the "Mountain Home Park Special Benefit Assessment Tax District" (as approved by Town Meeting, March 24, 2007, and as delineated in the Town Ordinance entitled "Municipal Act to Establish and Regulate the Mountain Home Park Special Benefit Assessment Tax District") for the purpose of paying debt service on the capital improvements to the water and sewer lines serving the Mountain Home and Deepwood Mobile Home Parks.

ARTICLE 18: To see if the Town will raise and appropriate the sum of $120,000 to support human service programs and facilities for the residents of Brattleboro to be allocated among service providers in the following manner: Aids Project of Southern Vermont - $2,000; American Red Cross – NH and VT Region - $5,000; Brattleboro Area Adult Day (Gathering Place) - $4,000; Brattleboro Area Hospice - $1,200; Brattleboro Senior Meals - $7,000; Family Garden - $2,500; Green Mountain Crossroads - $5,000; Groundworks Collaborative - $20,000; Health Care & Rehabilitation Services - $3,500; KidsPLAYce - $4,000; Meeting Waters-YMCA - $5,000; Senior Solutions - $3,000; Southeastern Vermont Community Action, Inc. (SEVCA) - $12,000; Turning Point - $8,500; Vermont Adult Learning $3,000; Vermont Center for Independent Living - $1,600; Visiting Nurse & Hospice of VT & NH - $12,200; Windham Child Care Association - $5,500; Windham County Safe Place Child Advocacy Center and Southeastern Unit for Special Investigations - $1,500; Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Summer Food Program - $6,000; Youth Services-Big Brothers/Big Sisters - $7,500.

ARTICLE 19: To see if the Town will appropriate $1,099,975 from the Unassigned Fund Balance as of June 30, 2016, as partial funding for the Town’s operating and capital expenses for Fiscal Year 2018.

ARTICLE 20: To see how much money the Town will raise, appropriate and expend to defray its expenses and liabilities.

ARTICLE 21: To see if the Town will authorize the expenditure of $24,000 from Program Income (a revolving loan fund that disperses proceeds which originated as Community Development Block Grants) as a contribution to the operation of Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies (SeVEDS).

ARTICLE 22: “Shall the Town of Brattleboro vote to advise the Selectboard to proclaim the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, in place of Columbus Day?”

ARTICLE 23 : To transact any other business that may lawfully come before the meeting.

Dated at Brattleboro, Vermont this 31st day of January, 2017.

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

David Gartenstein, Chair

s/Kate O’Connor, Vice Chair

s/David Schoales, Clerk

s/John Allen

s/Richard DeGray

Town Clerk’s Office, Brattleboro, Vermont, February 1, 2017, at 9:10am, received and recorded the foregoing Warning in Volume 21, of Town Records, at Page 1. Attest: s/Hilary Francis, Town Clerk

Dated at Brattleboro, Vermont this 1st day of February, 2017.

BRATTLEBORO TOWN SCHOOL DIRECTORS

s/Jill Stahl Tyler, Chair s/Mark Truhan, Vice-Chair

s/Kim Price, Clerk s/Todd Roach

David Schoales

Town Clerk’s Office, Brattleboro, Vermont, February 2, 2017, at 11:10am, received and recorded the foregoing Warning in Volume 21, of Town Records, at Page 1.

Attest: s/Hilary Francis, Town Clerk