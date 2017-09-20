Brattleboro Board and Committee Vacancies

By Not Signed In | Wed, September 20 2017

The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:

Agricultural Advisory Board ADA Advisory Committee

Arts Committee

Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)

Design Review Committee (Alternate)

Development Review Board

Development Review Board (Alternate)

Fence Viewer (by statute, must be legal voters of the Town)

Honor Roll

Inspector of Lumber, Shingles & Wood

Planning Commission

Recreation & Parks Board

Senior Solutions Advisory Council

SEVCA Board (recommendation only)

Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application on-line, or send an e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

The Selectboard will make appointments at its meeting on October 3, 2017. Applications must be received in the Town Manager’s office by 5:00pm on Thursday, September 28, 2017 for appointments at that meeting. Applications received later for seats still available will be considered at future Selectboard meetings.

.

Citizen involvement is important to the vibrancy of our Town. Please consider serving your community.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO

Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8151 FAX (802) 257-2322