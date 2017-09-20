"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Town News

Brattleboro Board and Committee Vacancies


By Not Signed In | Wed, September 20 2017

The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:

Agricultural Advisory Board ADA Advisory Committee
Arts Committee
Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)
Design Review Committee (Alternate)
Development Review Board
Development Review Board (Alternate)
Fence Viewer (by statute, must be legal voters of the Town)
Honor Roll
Inspector of Lumber, Shingles & Wood
Planning Commission
Recreation & Parks Board
Senior Solutions Advisory Council
SEVCA Board (recommendation only)

Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application on-line, or send an e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

The Selectboard will make appointments at its meeting on October 3, 2017. Applications must be received in the Town Manager’s office by 5:00pm on Thursday, September 28, 2017 for appointments at that meeting. Applications received later for seats still available will be considered at future Selectboard meetings.
.
Citizen involvement is important to the vibrancy of our Town. Please consider serving your community.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO
Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8151 FAX (802) 257-2322

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

