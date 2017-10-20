Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast Invitation - Oct 27 - Still Unclear About the Act 46 Vote?

By RobertOeser | Thu, October 19 2017

Still unclear about the Act 46 Vote?

Friday, October 27, 2017



(doors open 7:30 am - program at 8:00 am)

#1: The Question: Shall the Brattleboro Town School District . . . join with . . . Brattleboro Union High School, Dummerston . . . Guilford . . . and Putney Town School District[s] . . . . ?



Are you in FAVOR or OPPOSED?



Link to the complete Sample Ballot on the Brattleboro Town website

#2: Did you know there are open seats for the board of the proposed unified union school district?

At the October 27 Breakfast, we plan to discuss the following topics involved in the proposed school consolidation:

cost savings

local control

feasibility of alternative(s)

Early voting began October 18

Voting on November 7 in the Municipal Center (10am to 7pm)





Register to vote online Brattleboro Town Clerk’s Elections Page



=> As we need to plan for the number of people having breakfast the RSVP deadline is Tuesday, October 24th. Reply by email to Robt.Oeser@gmail.com or call 518-505-9031.

=> Breakfast is provided by Senior Meals. The cost is $6.00 for those under 60 years of age ($3.50 is the suggested donation for those over 60 years).

=> Brattleboro Time Traders may use one time credit hour to attend the breakfast, hosted by Brattleboro Senior Meals (Meals on Wheels).

