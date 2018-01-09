"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Town News

Brattleboro Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day


By Not Signed In | Tue, January 09 2018

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Brattleboro Town Offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2018, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Monday, January 15. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 15.

Trash, recycling, and composting will be picked up on the regular schedule. Those services are NOT affected by the holiday.

Any questions about the BeeLine Bus should be directed to The Current (formerly Connecticut River Transit)
1-888-869-6287 or www.crtransit.org.

# # #

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

