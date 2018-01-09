Brattleboro Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Not Signed In | Tue, January 09 2018

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Brattleboro Town Offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2018, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Monday, January 15. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 15.

Trash, recycling, and composting will be picked up on the regular schedule. Those services are NOT affected by the holiday.

Any questions about the BeeLine Bus should be directed to The Current (formerly Connecticut River Transit)

1-888-869-6287 or www.crtransit.org.

