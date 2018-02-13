"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Town News

Brattleboro Closures on Presidents' Day


By Not Signed In | Tue, February 13 2018

In observance of Presidents’ Day, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2018, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday and Monday, February 18 and February 19. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday, February 18 and February 19, 2018.

Trash, recycling, and composting are NOT affected by the holiday. Collections will take place on the normal schedule.

