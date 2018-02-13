Brattleboro Closures on Presidents' Day

By Not Signed In | Tue, February 13 2018

In observance of Presidents’ Day, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2018, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday and Monday, February 18 and February 19. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday, February 18 and February 19, 2018.

Trash, recycling, and composting are NOT affected by the holiday. Collections will take place on the normal schedule.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO

Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8151

FAX (802) 257-2322