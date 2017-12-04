Brattleboro Committee Agenda

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Maple View Conference Room at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Meeting Announcement and Agenda
Maple View Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Thursday, December 7, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Agenda
Call to order/Review agenda.
Minutes of October 26 and November 1 meetings.
Act 46 wrap up.
Budget process reviews
Municipal budget
Brattleboro Town School District budget
BUHS budget
WSESU budget.
Update on plans for the Municipal Building.
Review work flow and meeting dates.
Other business.
Adjournment.