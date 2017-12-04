"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Agenda


By Not Signed In | Mon, December 04 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Maple View Conference Room at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Meeting Announcement and Agenda
Maple View Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Thursday, December 7, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Agenda

Call to order/Review agenda.
Minutes of October 26 and November 1 meetings.
Act 46 wrap up.
Budget process reviews
Municipal budget
Brattleboro Town School District budget
BUHS budget
WSESU budget.
Update on plans for the Municipal Building.
Review work flow and meeting dates.
Other business.
Adjournment.

