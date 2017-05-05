"To be able to ask a question clearly is two-thirds of the way to getting it answered." - John Ruskin

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Brattleboro Committee Agendas


By Not Signed In | Fri, May 05 2017

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

....

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee
Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 4:00PM
Hannah Cosman Room
Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check
2, Approval of Minutes, 4-11-17
3, Public Participation
4, Committee Organization
5, Transportation Center Mural
Clarify expectations : Permanence & existing mural
Condition and Installation
6, High-Grove Mural: Clarification of proposal
Evaluation of proposal with Public Art Policy
7, Public Art, other opportunities
8, Evaluation of NEA “Our Town” project
Should this happen and if so how?
9, Other Business

...

Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, May 9, 2017 - 7:00pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda

Agenda items include:
Approve minutes
Tree Management Program
Work in the Crowell lot
Brown Bag Lunch report
Spring tree maintenance
Tree Warden's report
Additions
10, Adjourn

