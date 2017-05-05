Brattleboro Committee Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, May 05 2017

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

....

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 4:00PM

Hannah Cosman Room

Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check

2, Approval of Minutes, 4-11-17

3, Public Participation

4, Committee Organization

5, Transportation Center Mural

Clarify expectations : Permanence & existing mural

Condition and Installation

6, High-Grove Mural: Clarification of proposal

Evaluation of proposal with Public Art Policy

7, Public Art, other opportunities

8, Evaluation of NEA “Our Town” project

Should this happen and if so how?

9, Other Business

...

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve minutes

Tree Management Program

Work in the Crowell lot

Brown Bag Lunch report

Spring tree maintenance

Tree Warden's report

Additions

10, Adjourn