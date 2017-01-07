Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, January 06 2017

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday, January 9th, 2017

5:00 – 6:30 pm

Meeting Location:

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of December 5 minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

D. Act 174 - The Energy Development Improvement Act (including renewable energy facility siting), with guest Marion Major from the Windham Regional Commission (30 min.)

E. Community Energy Dashboard (10 min.) (Rob Fish to demo the dashboard on Thursday, Jan. 12th at 11am)

F. Project/subcommittee reports (30 min.)

1. Energy efficiency

a. Town Energy Efficiency Plan/Audits

2. Renewable energy

3. Transportation

4. Zero Energy Now

5. Integrated Energy Systems

6. Energy Data

G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

Possible topic: Act 174 Energy Development Improvement Act

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 – 4:00PM

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, 2nd Floor

Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check

2, Approval of Minutes, 12/13

3, Public Participation

4, Transportation Mural Update

5, TAC Award Review

6, Paint the Town Proposal

A, Locations

B, Budget Estimations/Planning

7, Communication Suggestion(s)

8, Other Business

9, Adjourn

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve Minutes – December 13, 2016

Town Tree Management Plan

Spring plantings

Tree Warden's Report

Additions

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -- 5:00 p.m.

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Agenda

1. Call to Order.

2. Review agenda.

3. Review and approve minutes from December 28, 2016.

4. Town school budget.

5. BUHS budget.

6. Discussion of the town budget and recent selectboard meetings, including:

A. Use of fund balance, capital expenditures, and FY 18 tax rate

B. Fire Department pumper-rescue vehicle

C. New boiler for the library (conventional, stand-alone vs. wood pellet, shared with municipal building)

D. Energy coordinator position and energy efficiency measures.

7. Board compensation survey.

8. Review tasks and timelines.

9. Adjournment.

ADA Advisory Committee

Friday, January 13, 2017, 10:00 AM

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

Agenda

Mission Statement: "The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee is dedicated to creating awareness of ADA concerns while providing information about, advocacy for, and solutions to the Town's ADA-related needs and issues."

10:00 Opening

Vote approval or edits of minutes for Nov 4th ADA committee meeting

Old business:

l. ordinance on land owners responsible for clearing their sidewalks

2. winter sidewalk issues

3. winter parking issues

4. review poster for winter issues and disability

New business:

1. Questionnaire for creating list of wheelchair accessible venues in our area. Julie

2. possible 'town declaration' Gail

Closing