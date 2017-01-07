Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100
....
Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, January 9th, 2017
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Meeting Location:
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda
A. Agenda review
B. Approval of December 5 minutes (5 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Act 174 - The Energy Development Improvement Act (including renewable energy facility siting), with guest Marion Major from the Windham Regional Commission (30 min.)
E. Community Energy Dashboard (10 min.) (Rob Fish to demo the dashboard on Thursday, Jan. 12th at 11am)
F. Project/subcommittee reports (30 min.)
1. Energy efficiency
a. Town Energy Efficiency Plan/Audits
2. Renewable energy
3. Transportation
4. Zero Energy Now
5. Integrated Energy Systems
6. Energy Data
G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)
Possible topic: Act 174 Energy Development Improvement Act
....
Brattleboro Town Arts Committee
Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 – 4:00PM
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, 2nd Floor
Agenda
1, Convene meeting with quorum check
2, Approval of Minutes, 12/13
3, Public Participation
4, Transportation Mural Update
5, TAC Award Review
6, Paint the Town Proposal
A, Locations
B, Budget Estimations/Planning
7, Communication Suggestion(s)
8, Other Business
9, Adjourn
...
Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 7:00pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Approve Minutes – December 13, 2016
Town Tree Management Plan
Spring plantings
Tree Warden's Report
Additions
...
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -- 5:00 p.m.
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Agenda
1. Call to Order.
2. Review agenda.
3. Review and approve minutes from December 28, 2016.
4. Town school budget.
5. BUHS budget.
6. Discussion of the town budget and recent selectboard meetings, including:
A. Use of fund balance, capital expenditures, and FY 18 tax rate
B. Fire Department pumper-rescue vehicle
C. New boiler for the library (conventional, stand-alone vs. wood pellet, shared with municipal building)
D. Energy coordinator position and energy efficiency measures.
7. Board compensation survey.
8. Review tasks and timelines.
9. Adjournment.
...
ADA Advisory Committee
Friday, January 13, 2017, 10:00 AM
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street
Agenda
Mission Statement: "The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee is dedicated to creating awareness of ADA concerns while providing information about, advocacy for, and solutions to the Town's ADA-related needs and issues."
10:00 Opening
Vote approval or edits of minutes for Nov 4th ADA committee meeting
Old business:
l. ordinance on land owners responsible for clearing their sidewalks
2. winter sidewalk issues
3. winter parking issues
4. review poster for winter issues and disability
New business:
1. Questionnaire for creating list of wheelchair accessible venues in our area. Julie
2. possible 'town declaration' Gail
Closing