Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 20 2017

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library community room.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

....

Citizens Police Communications Committee Agenda for Regular Meeting Jan. 23, 2017
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @ 5:30pm

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Adoption of Agenda - Additions if any
3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of Nov. 28, 2016 Meeting
4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting
5. Unfinished Business
a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC
b. Review of draft letter/article publicizing work of CPCC
c. Contact made with National Association for Civilian Oversight
of Law Enforcement
6. New Business
7. Public Participation
8. Adjourn

....

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 -- 5:00 p.m.
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Agenda

1. Call to Order.
2. Review agenda.
3. Review and approve minutes from December 28, 2016.
4. Town school budget and BUHS budget.
Report on discussion with Frank Rucker.
5. Final municipal budget as recommended by the selectboard.
6. Discussion of energy efficiency measures; library and police/fire project.
7. Board compensation survey.
8. Review tasks and timelines.
9. Adjournment.

