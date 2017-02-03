Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, February 03 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

....

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday, February 6th, 2017

5:00 – 6:30 pm

Meeting Location:

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of December 5th and January 9th minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

D. Community Energy Dashboard (45 min.)

(Rob Fish of the Energy Action Network to demo the dashboard. Members of the Windham Regional Commission Energy Committee have been invited to join us.)

http://www.vtenergydashboard.org/

E. Discussion of a Possible Selectboard Candidate Forum Relating to Energy and Climate Issues (15 min.)

F. Project/subcommittee reports (30 min.)

1. Energy Efficiency

a. Town Energy Efficiency Plan/Audits

b. Zero Energy Now

2. Renewable energy

3. Transportation

4. Integrated Energy Systems

5. Energy Data

G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 -- 5:00 p.m.

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

1. Call to Order.

2. Review agenda.

3. Review and approve minutes from January 25, 2017.

4. Report on BUHS budget informational meeting, and discussion of any perti-nent issues raised. Review and approve BUHS budget report.

5. Review initial drafts of other reports:

Town school budget

Municipal budget

Board compensation

6. Review tasks and timelines.

7. Other business

8. Adjournment.

...

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee

Agenda

Feb 10, 2017 - 10:00am

Hanna Cosman Room, Municipal Center

10:00 Open

Vote on Approval of January meeting minutes.

Old Business:

1. Update on Parking Signage

2. Update on Posters

3. Update on Wheelchair accessible venue Survey

4. Update on ‘town declaration’.

5. Update on recruitment for ADA meetings

New Business

Closing