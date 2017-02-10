Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, February 10 2017

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 – 4:00PM

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, 2nd Floor

Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check

2, Approval of Minutes, 1/10/17

3, Public Participation

4, Committee Organization, election of officers

5, Liaison and cooperation with ACWC

6, Review of town plan and arts mission

7, Paint the Town

Potential Mural sites with Steve Barrett

Submission of proposal and selection process

Contracts with city, owner and artist - what needs to be covered

Budget and Funding

8, TAC Award Proclamation

9, Transportation Mural Installation

10, Other Business

11, Adjourn

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approval of minutes – January 10

Report on meeting with Peter Elwell

Town management plan

Materials received from Helene Henry

Tree warden's report

Additions