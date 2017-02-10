Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Brattleboro Town Arts Committee
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 – 4:00PM
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, 2nd Floor
Agenda
1, Convene meeting with quorum check
2, Approval of Minutes, 1/10/17
3, Public Participation
4, Committee Organization, election of officers
5, Liaison and cooperation with ACWC
6, Review of town plan and arts mission
7, Paint the Town
Potential Mural sites with Steve Barrett
Submission of proposal and selection process
Contracts with city, owner and artist - what needs to be covered
Budget and Funding
8, TAC Award Proclamation
9, Transportation Mural Installation
10, Other Business
11, Adjourn
Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 7:00pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Approval of minutes – January 10
Report on meeting with Peter Elwell
Town management plan
Materials received from Helene Henry
Tree warden's report
Additions