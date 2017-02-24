"You are only young once, but you can stay immature indefinitely" - Ogden Nash

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas


By Not Signed In | Fri, February 24 2017

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Community Room at the Brooks Memorial Library.

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

...
Citizens Police Communications Committee Agenda for Regular Meeting Feb. 27, 2017
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @ 5:30pm

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Adoption of Agenda - Additions if any
3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of Jan 23, 2017 Meeting
4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting
5. Unfinished Business
a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC
b. Review of draft letter/article publicizing work of CPCC
c. Contact made with National Association for Civilian Oversight
of Law Enforcement
d. Expand the CPCC to Seven members - discussion
6. New Business
a. Discussion with BPD Representative regarding BPD protocols regarding mental health issues
7. Public Participation
8. Adjourn

....

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 – 4:00PM
Selectboard Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, 2nd Floor
Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check
2, Approval of Minutes, 1/10/17
3, Public Participation
4, Committee Organization, election of officers
5, Liaison and cooperation with ACWC
6, Review of town plan and arts mission
7, Paint the Town
Potential Mural sites with Steve Barrett
Submission of proposal and selection process
Contracts with city, owner and artist - what needs to be covered
Budget and Funding
8, TAC Award Proclamation
9, Transportation Mural Installation
10, Other Business
11, Adjourn

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

