Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Community Room at the Brooks Memorial Library.

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Citizens Police Communications Committee Agenda for Regular Meeting Feb. 27, 2017

Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @ 5:30pm

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check

2. Adoption of Agenda - Additions if any

3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of Jan 23, 2017 Meeting

4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting

5. Unfinished Business

a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC

b. Review of draft letter/article publicizing work of CPCC

c. Contact made with National Association for Civilian Oversight

of Law Enforcement

d. Expand the CPCC to Seven members - discussion

6. New Business

a. Discussion with BPD Representative regarding BPD protocols regarding mental health issues

7. Public Participation

8. Adjourn

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 – 4:00PM

Selectboard Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, 2nd Floor

Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check

2, Approval of Minutes, 1/10/17

3, Public Participation

4, Committee Organization, election of officers

5, Liaison and cooperation with ACWC

6, Review of town plan and arts mission

7, Paint the Town

Potential Mural sites with Steve Barrett

Submission of proposal and selection process

Contracts with city, owner and artist - what needs to be covered

Budget and Funding

8, TAC Award Proclamation

9, Transportation Mural Installation

10, Other Business

11, Adjourn