Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Local History Room. NOTE the change in location.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday, March 6th, 2017

5:00 – 6:40 pm

Meeting Location:

Brooks Library Local History Room

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of December 5 and Jan 9 minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

- Including update on 2/18 meeting with Valerie Stuart and 2/27 meeting with Mollie Burke and 2/28 conference call with Tristan Toleno

- Efficiency Vermont speakers bureau

D. Panel on carbon pricing - update (5 min.)

E. Volunteer Energy Coordinator position - update (5 min.)

F. Community Energy Dashboard - next steps? (10 min.)

G. George Harvey: home battery storage/resiliency. Potential application to Windham Regional Commission Renewable Energy Grant Program. Should the Energy Committee recommend it be endorsed by the Selectboard (by 3/31)? (15 min.)

H. Tad Montgomery: Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program. Potential application to Windham Regional Commission Renewable Energy Grant Program. Should the Energy Committee recommend it be endorsed by the Selectboard (by 3/31)? (15 min.)

I. Project/subcommittee reports (30 min.)

1. Energy efficiency

a. Town Energy Efficiency Plan/Audits

2. Renewable energy

3. Transportation

4. Zero Energy Now

5. Integrated Energy Systems

6. Energy Data

J. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

Brattleboro Town ADA committee

Agenda

March 10, 2017 - 10:00am

Hanna Cosman Room, Municipal Center

10:00 Open

Vote on Approval of January meeting minutes.

Old Business:

1. Update on Parking Signage

2. Update on Posters

3. Update on Wheelchair accessible venue Survey

4. Update on ‘town declaration’.

5. Update on recruitment for ADA meetings

New Business

Closing