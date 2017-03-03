Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Local History Room. NOTE the change in location.
The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, March 6th, 2017
5:00 – 6:40 pm
Meeting Location:
Brooks Library Local History Room
Agenda
A. Agenda review
B. Approval of December 5 and Jan 9 minutes (5 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
- Including update on 2/18 meeting with Valerie Stuart and 2/27 meeting with Mollie Burke and 2/28 conference call with Tristan Toleno
- Efficiency Vermont speakers bureau
D. Panel on carbon pricing - update (5 min.)
E. Volunteer Energy Coordinator position - update (5 min.)
F. Community Energy Dashboard - next steps? (10 min.)
G. George Harvey: home battery storage/resiliency. Potential application to Windham Regional Commission Renewable Energy Grant Program. Should the Energy Committee recommend it be endorsed by the Selectboard (by 3/31)? (15 min.)
H. Tad Montgomery: Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program. Potential application to Windham Regional Commission Renewable Energy Grant Program. Should the Energy Committee recommend it be endorsed by the Selectboard (by 3/31)? (15 min.)
I. Project/subcommittee reports (30 min.)
1. Energy efficiency
a. Town Energy Efficiency Plan/Audits
2. Renewable energy
3. Transportation
4. Zero Energy Now
5. Integrated Energy Systems
6. Energy Data
J. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)
Brattleboro Town ADA committee
Agenda
March 10, 2017 - 10:00am
Hanna Cosman Room, Municipal Center
10:00 Open
Vote on Approval of January meeting minutes.
Old Business:
1. Update on Parking Signage
2. Update on Posters
3. Update on Wheelchair accessible venue Survey
4. Update on ‘town declaration’.
5. Update on recruitment for ADA meetings
New Business
Closing