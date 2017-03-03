"You are only young once, but you can stay immature indefinitely" - Ogden Nash

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas


By Not Signed In | Fri, March 03 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Local History Room. NOTE the change in location.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, March 6th, 2017
5:00 – 6:40 pm
Meeting Location:
Brooks Library Local History Room
Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of December 5 and Jan 9 minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
- Including update on 2/18 meeting with Valerie Stuart and 2/27 meeting with Mollie Burke and 2/28 conference call with Tristan Toleno
- Efficiency Vermont speakers bureau

D. Panel on carbon pricing - update (5 min.)

E. Volunteer Energy Coordinator position - update (5 min.)

F. Community Energy Dashboard - next steps? (10 min.)

G. George Harvey: home battery storage/resiliency. Potential application to Windham Regional Commission Renewable Energy Grant Program. Should the Energy Committee recommend it be endorsed by the Selectboard (by 3/31)? (15 min.)

H. Tad Montgomery: Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program. Potential application to Windham Regional Commission Renewable Energy Grant Program. Should the Energy Committee recommend it be endorsed by the Selectboard (by 3/31)? (15 min.)

I. Project/subcommittee reports (30 min.)
1. Energy efficiency
a. Town Energy Efficiency Plan/Audits
2. Renewable energy
3. Transportation
4. Zero Energy Now
5. Integrated Energy Systems
6. Energy Data

J. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

...

Brattleboro Town ADA committee
Agenda
March 10, 2017 - 10:00am
Hanna Cosman Room, Municipal Center

10:00 Open
Vote on Approval of January meeting minutes.
Old Business:
1. Update on Parking Signage
2. Update on Posters
3. Update on Wheelchair accessible venue Survey
4. Update on ‘town declaration’.
5. Update on recruitment for ADA meetings
New Business
Closing

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

iBrattleboro Poll

For Brattleboro Selectboard in 2017, I'm most enthused by the candidacy of

Choices