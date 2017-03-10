Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, March 10 2017

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 – 4:00PM

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, 2nd Floor

Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check

2, Approval of Minutes, 2-28-17

3, Public Participation

4, Committee Organization, election of officers

5, Paint the Town

Review scope and goals

Identify sites

Budget and Funding

Submission of proposal and selection process

Contracts with city, owner and artist - what needs to be covered

6, TAC Award Proclamation

Approve language

How to utilize

7, Revision of TAC Vision to include visual arts

8, Evaluation of NEA “Our Town” project

Should this happen and if so how?

9, Transportation Mural Installation

Update

10, Other Business

11, Adjourn

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve January meeting minutes (there was no meeting in Feb)

Tree Management Plan

Tree Warden's report

Additions