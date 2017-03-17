Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 4:00pm, in the Brattleboro Savings & Loan meeting room. NOTE: the change in location for this meeting only.
The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 7:00pm, in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100
...
Brattleboro Town Arts Committee
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 – 4:00PM
Brattleboro Savings & Loan Community Room
221 Main St., Brattleboro
Agenda
1, Convene meeting with quorum check
2, Approval of Minutes, 2-28-17
3, Public Participation
4, Committee Organization, election of officers
5, Paint the Town
Review scope and goals
Identify sites
Budget and Funding
Submission of proposal and selection process
Contracts with city, owner and artist - what needs to be covered
6, TAC Award Proclamation
Approve language
How to utilize
7, Revision of TAC Vision to include visual arts
8, Evaluation of NEA “Our Town” project
Should this happen and if so how?
9, Transportation Mural Installation
Update
10, Other Business
11, Adjourn
...
Tree Advisory Committee
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 7:00pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Approve January meeting minutes (there was no meeting in Feb)
Tree Management Plan
Tree Warden's report
Additions