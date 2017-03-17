Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, March 17 2017

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 4:00pm, in the Brattleboro Savings & Loan meeting room. NOTE: the change in location for this meeting only.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 7:00pm, in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 – 4:00PM

Brattleboro Savings & Loan Community Room

221 Main St., Brattleboro

Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check

2, Approval of Minutes, 2-28-17

3, Public Participation

4, Committee Organization, election of officers

5, Paint the Town

Review scope and goals

Identify sites

Budget and Funding

Submission of proposal and selection process

Contracts with city, owner and artist - what needs to be covered

6, TAC Award Proclamation

Approve language

How to utilize

7, Revision of TAC Vision to include visual arts

8, Evaluation of NEA “Our Town” project

Should this happen and if so how?

9, Transportation Mural Installation

Update

10, Other Business

11, Adjourn

Tree Advisory Committee

Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve January meeting minutes (there was no meeting in Feb)

Tree Management Plan

Tree Warden's report

Additions