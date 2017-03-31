Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, March 31 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, April 3, 2017, at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday, April 3rd, 2017

5:00 – 6:30 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of March 6th minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (5 min.)

D. Waste Water Treatment Plant audit - next steps (10 min.)

E. Community Energy Dashboard - next steps (15 min.)

F. Review Rep. Town Meeting in relation to energy matters (10 min.)

- multi-year capital plan

- Town Energy Coordinator and Sustainability Coordinator possibilities

G. Review of 2017 Work Plan (10 min.)

Items to focus on for remainder of Work Plan year (July 2016 to June 2017)

H. Project/subcommittee reports (30 min.)

1. Energy efficiency, renewable energy and Zero Energy Now

2. Transportation

3. Integrated Energy Systems

4. Energy Data

I. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

...

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 – 4:00PM

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

230 Main Street, Brattleboro

Agenda

1. Convene meeting with quorum check

2. Approval of Minutes, 3-21-17

3. Public Participation

4. Special Meeting to discuss High/Grove Lot – Call to Artists

a. Theme – Bicycle Trails Map mural? Discussion needed Hugh: 'Team Building and "how do we want to be known by all of constituents." ' Dawn: This is a concept that may be implied by the nature of the projects we undertake. The Call to Artists format may help clarify this idea as "social capital".

b. Location – Left side – facing wall? Discussion needed

c. Wall preparation – what needs to be done? Power washing, primer? Discussion needed

d. Funding – Discussion needed

e. Design selection process from Call to Artists

f. Hold Harmless Agreement signed by artists with Town Manager – one of the components required

5. Other Business

8. Adjourn