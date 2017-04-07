Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, April 07 2017

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, April 14, 2017, at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 – 4:00PM

Hanna Cosman Room, Municipal Center

230 Main Street, Brattleboro

Agenda



1. Convene meeting with quorum check

2. Approval of Minutes, 3-21-17

3. Public Participation

4. Welcome New Members

5. High/Grove Lot – Call to Artists

6. Other Business

7. Adjourn

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve Minutes

Town Tree Management Plan

Spring Plantings

Tree Warden's Report

Additional items

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Thursday, April 13, 2017 -- 5:30 pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.

2. Minutes of February 22, 2017 meeting.

3. Committee structure for 2017-18.

4. Vermont Open Meeting law.

5. Discussion of goals, timeline, and meeting dates for 2017-18.

6. Other business.

7. Adjournment.

Brattleboro town ADA committee

Agenda for April 14, 2017

10:00am

Hanna Cosman Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

10:00am Open

Vote on approval of March meeting minutes.

Old Business:

1. Press release by Gail about viewable signs for accessible parking.

2. Update on Accessible venue survey

3. Update on Committee terms ending, new folks joining

4. Issues related to accessibility in town on private property (‘bagel works’ for example)

5. Update on Motions passing through committee in March, reviewed by town.

6. Disability awareness march during the Heiffer parade.

New Business

Closing