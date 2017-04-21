"Freaks are the much needed escape from the humdrum. They are poetry." - Albert Perry

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 17 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas


By Not Signed In | Fri, April 21 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 24, 2017, at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, April 24, 2017, at 5:30pm at the Brooks Memorial Library in the Meeting Room.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100
...

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, April 24th, 2017
5:00 - 6:00 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda

A. Agenda review
B. Approval of April 3rd minutes (5 min.)
C. Preparation for Energy Coordinator interviews on May 1 (25 min.)
D. Discussion of organizational models for Energy Coordinator work (25 min.)
E. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

...
Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting Apr. 24, 2017
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @5:30PM

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Adoption of Agenda - Changes - if any
3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of Mar 27, 2017 Meeting
4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting
5. Unfinished Business
a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC
b. Review of draft letter/article publicizing work of CPCC
c. Expand the CPCC to Seven members – discussion
6. New Business
a. Term Endings - Re-Appointments
7. Public Participation
8. Adjourn

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

In terms of diversity of Town staff, Brattleboro

Choices