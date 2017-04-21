Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, April 21 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 24, 2017, at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, April 24, 2017, at 5:30pm at the Brooks Memorial Library in the Meeting Room.

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday, April 24th, 2017

5:00 - 6:00 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of April 3rd minutes (5 min.)

C. Preparation for Energy Coordinator interviews on May 1 (25 min.)

D. Discussion of organizational models for Energy Coordinator work (25 min.)

E. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

Citizens Police Communications Committee

Agenda for Regular Meeting Apr. 24, 2017

Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @5:30PM

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check

2. Adoption of Agenda - Changes - if any

3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of Mar 27, 2017 Meeting

4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting

5. Unfinished Business

a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC

b. Review of draft letter/article publicizing work of CPCC

c. Expand the CPCC to Seven members – discussion

6. New Business

a. Term Endings - Re-Appointments

7. Public Participation

8. Adjourn