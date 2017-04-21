Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 24, 2017, at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, April 24, 2017, at 5:30pm at the Brooks Memorial Library in the Meeting Room.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100
Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, April 24th, 2017
5:00 - 6:00 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda
A. Agenda review
B. Approval of April 3rd minutes (5 min.)
C. Preparation for Energy Coordinator interviews on May 1 (25 min.)
D. Discussion of organizational models for Energy Coordinator work (25 min.)
E. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)
Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting Apr. 24, 2017
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @5:30PM
1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Adoption of Agenda - Changes - if any
3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of Mar 27, 2017 Meeting
4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting
5. Unfinished Business
a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC
b. Review of draft letter/article publicizing work of CPCC
c. Expand the CPCC to Seven members – discussion
6. New Business
a. Term Endings - Re-Appointments
7. Public Participation
8. Adjourn