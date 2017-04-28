Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, April 28 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. NOTE the date change for this month’s meeting only.

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday, May 1st, 2017

5:00 - 6:45 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of April 3rd and April 24th minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (5 min.)

D. Community Energy Dashboard (5 min.)

E. Interview of Energy Coordinator candidates (1 hour)

F. Potential recommendation to Selectboard re: Energy Coordinator candidates (25 min)

G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee

Agenda for May 5, 2017 (note change of date for this month only)

10:00am

Select Board Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

10:00am Open

Vote on approval of April minutes

Old business: 1. Survey/Nina, Joel, Julie, Dylan

2. Disability awareness activities/Nina, Elizabeth

3. Press release on 'viewable' signs for winter snow/Gail

New business

Closing

