Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas


By Not Signed In | Fri, April 28 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. NOTE the date change for this month’s meeting only.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

...
Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, May 1st, 2017
5:00 - 6:45 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda

A. Agenda review
B. Approval of April 3rd and April 24th minutes (5 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (5 min.)
D. Community Energy Dashboard (5 min.)
E. Interview of Energy Coordinator candidates (1 hour)
F. Potential recommendation to Selectboard re: Energy Coordinator candidates (25 min)
G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

...

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee
Agenda for May 5, 2017 (note change of date for this month only)
10:00am
Select Board Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

10:00am Open
Vote on approval of April minutes
Old business: 1. Survey/Nina, Joel, Julie, Dylan
2. Disability awareness activities/Nina, Elizabeth
3. Press release on 'viewable' signs for winter snow/Gail
New business
Closing

...

