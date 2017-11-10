"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas


By Not Signed In | Fri, November 10 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 5:00pm at the Brooks Memorial Library in the Mezzanine Meeting Room. It is anticipated that the committee will enter into executive session at 5:05pm to discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 6:30pm in the conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center. NOTE: new time and location.

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 8:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Building.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
...

Human Services Review Committee

November 14, 2017
Regular Meeting – 5:00pm
Executive Session – 5:05pm
Brooks Memorial Library Mezzanine Meeting Room
224 Main Street, Brattleboro

Agenda

(1) Convene meeting
(2) Review and approve minutes – September 18, 2017
(3) Public Participation
(4) Enter Executive Session - discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public
records
(5) Reconvene
(6) Adjourn

...

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 – 6:30pm
Gibson Aiken Center Conference Room
207 Main Street, Brattleboro
Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve minutes
Public participation
Recent plantings
Committee reports
Future projects
Tree Warden's report

...

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2017 – 8:00AM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA

1. Minutes – October 19
2. Public Participation

3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents
4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection
5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests –
(a) Speeding on Guilford Street Extension
6. Putney Road
(a) VTrans Safety Audit
(b) Exit 3 Roundabout Line Striping
(c) Overall Bike/Pedestrian Safety Concerns
7. Other Business
8. Adjournment

