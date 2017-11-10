Brattleboro Committee Meeting Agendas

By Not Signed In | Fri, November 10 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 5:00pm at the Brooks Memorial Library in the Mezzanine Meeting Room. It is anticipated that the committee will enter into executive session at 5:05pm to discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 6:30pm in the conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center. NOTE: new time and location.

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 8:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Building.

...

Human Services Review Committee

November 14, 2017

Regular Meeting – 5:00pm

Executive Session – 5:05pm

Brooks Memorial Library Mezzanine Meeting Room

224 Main Street, Brattleboro

Agenda

(1) Convene meeting

(2) Review and approve minutes – September 18, 2017

(3) Public Participation

(4) Enter Executive Session - discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public

records

(5) Reconvene

(6) Adjourn

...

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 – 6:30pm

Gibson Aiken Center Conference Room

207 Main Street, Brattleboro

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve minutes

Public participation

Recent plantings

Committee reports

Future projects

Tree Warden's report

...

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2017 – 8:00AM

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

AGENDA

1. Minutes – October 19

2. Public Participation

3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents

4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection

5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests –

(a) Speeding on Guilford Street Extension

6. Putney Road

(a) VTrans Safety Audit

(b) Exit 3 Roundabout Line Striping

(c) Overall Bike/Pedestrian Safety Concerns

7. Other Business

8. Adjournment