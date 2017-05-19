“Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible.” - Frank Zappa

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, May 19 2017

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, May 22, 2017, at 5:30pm at Brooks Memorial Library in the Meeting Room.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Selectboard meeting room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting May 22, 2017
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @5:30PM

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Adoption of Agenda - Changes - if any
3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of Apr 24, 2017 Meeting
4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting
5. Unfinished Business
a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC
b. Review of draft letter/article publicizing work of CPCC
6. New Business
7. Public Participation
8. Adjourn

...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 -- 5:30 pm
Selectboard Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.
2. Minutes of April 13, 2017 meeting.
3. Act 46 update.
4. Review of town funds (other than the general fund) and recent actions by the selectboard.
5. Further consideration of projects, goals, and priorities for 2017-18.
6. Other business
7. Adjournment.

