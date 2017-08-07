Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, August 11, 2017, at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Brattleboro Arts Committee
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 – 4:00PM
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
1. Convene meeting with quorum check
2. Approval of Minutes, 7-11-17
3. Public Participation
4. Review of Pending Projects
5. Discuss Communications with Artists
6. Discuss Presentation of Future Projects to Selectboard
7. Adjourn
Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 7:00pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Approve minutes – June 13
Recruiting new board members
Inventory training on August 9th in Rockingham
Fall Planting
Tree warden's report
Committee Reports
Future Projects
Public participation
Brattleboro Town ADA Committee
Agenda for August 11, 2017
10:00am
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street
10:00am open
Approve July's minutes.
Old Business:
Attendance issues for committee members
Survey update
ADA compliance/assistance from our group
New Business