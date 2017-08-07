"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Mon, August 07 2017

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, August 11, 2017, at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Arts Committee
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 – 4:00PM
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda

1. Convene meeting with quorum check
2. Approval of Minutes, 7-11-17
3. Public Participation
4. Review of Pending Projects
5. Discuss Communications with Artists
6. Discuss Presentation of Future Projects to Selectboard
7. Adjourn

....

Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 7:00pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda

Agenda items include:
Approve minutes – June 13
Recruiting new board members
Inventory training on August 9th in Rockingham
Fall Planting
Tree warden's report
Committee Reports
Future Projects
Public participation

....

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee
Agenda for August 11, 2017
10:00am

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street
10:00am open
Approve July's minutes.
Old Business:
Attendance issues for committee members
Survey update
ADA compliance/assistance from our group
New Business

