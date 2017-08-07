Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Mon, August 07 2017

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, August 11, 2017, at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

Brattleboro Arts Committee

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 – 4:00PM

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

1. Convene meeting with quorum check

2. Approval of Minutes, 7-11-17

3. Public Participation

4. Review of Pending Projects

5. Discuss Communications with Artists

6. Discuss Presentation of Future Projects to Selectboard

7. Adjourn

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve minutes – June 13

Recruiting new board members

Inventory training on August 9th in Rockingham

Fall Planting

Tree warden's report

Committee Reports

Future Projects

Public participation

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee

Agenda for August 11, 2017

10:00am

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

10:00am open

Approve July's minutes.

Old Business:

Attendance issues for committee members

Survey update

ADA compliance/assistance from our group

New Business