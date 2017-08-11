"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, August 11 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Selectboard meeting previously scheduled on August 15, 2017 has been CANCELLED. The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee meeting previously scheduled on August 17, 2017 has been CANCELLED. The next regular meeting will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017, at 4:00pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100


...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Thursday, August 17, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.
2. Minutes of May 24, 2017 meeting.
3. Discussion of upcoming budget processes
A. Municipal budget, including CRTO and LTFP
B. Town Schools
C. BUHS
4. Further discussion of implications of Act 46 on school budgets.
5. Brattleboro Climate Protection and municipal energy policy.
6. Work plan, timelines, and meeting dates.
7. Other business
8. Adjournment.

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

