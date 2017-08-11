Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, August 11 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Selectboard meeting previously scheduled on August 15, 2017 has been CANCELLED. The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee meeting previously scheduled on August 17, 2017 has been CANCELLED. The next regular meeting will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017, at 4:00pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100



Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Thursday, August 17, 2017

5:30 p.m.

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.

2. Minutes of May 24, 2017 meeting.

3. Discussion of upcoming budget processes

A. Municipal budget, including CRTO and LTFP

B. Town Schools

C. BUHS

4. Further discussion of implications of Act 46 on school budgets.

5. Brattleboro Climate Protection and municipal energy policy.

6. Work plan, timelines, and meeting dates.

7. Other business

8. Adjournment.