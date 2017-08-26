"I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones." - John Cage

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Sat, August 26 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, August 28, 2017, at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. NOTE: This meeting replaces the regular meeting that would normally have taken place on September 4 (Labor Day).

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, August 28, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, August 28, 2017
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda

A. Agenda review
B. Approval of June 26th and July 31st minutes (10 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Selectboard Presentations? (45 min.)
Sept. 5th and Sept. 19th
-General Report/Slideshow
-Climate Resolution update
-DBBEP update
E. NEGEF (grant) discussion (5 min.)
F. Review of another section of the Work Plan (10 min.)
Section 3: Improve transportation efficiency
G. Sub-Committee/Working Group Reports (5 min.)
H. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

....

Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting, August 28, 2017, 5:30 PM
Brooks Memorial Meeting Room

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Review of Open Meeting Law meeting
3. Review of Agenda
4. Reading and Approval of minutes of July 24, 2017
5. Review of Compliments and Complaints received from BPD
a. Compliments and Complaints received
b. Discuss procedures for receipt and handling of complaints.
6. Unfinished Business
Committee outreach letter to media (Ken)
7. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions for CPCC
8. New business
Vacancies
Changing meeting to every other month ?
9. Public Participation
10. Adjourn

