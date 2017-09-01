Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, September 8, 2017, at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
Brattleboro Energy Committee
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Special meeting, 5:00 – 6:00 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda
A. Agenda review
B. Approval of August 28th minutes (5 min)
C. General Report/Slideshow (20 min)
Also add recommendation to fund [with FY19 money] or kick off [with entirely volunteer effort] a Brattleboro Climate Action Plan update?
D. Climate resolution (10 min)
E. DBBEP endorsement (10 min)
F. Energy Coordinator/Sustainability Coordinator analysis (15 min)
G. Next meeting date
Brattleboro Town ADA Committee
Agenda for September 8, 2017
10:00am
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street
10:00am open
Approve July's minutes.
Old Business:
Attendance issues for committee members
Survey update
ADA compliance/assistance from our group
New Business