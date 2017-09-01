Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, September 01 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, September 8, 2017, at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

....

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Special meeting, 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of August 28th minutes (5 min)

C. General Report/Slideshow (20 min)

Also add recommendation to fund [with FY19 money] or kick off [with entirely volunteer effort] a Brattleboro Climate Action Plan update?

D. Climate resolution (10 min)

E. DBBEP endorsement (10 min)

F. Energy Coordinator/Sustainability Coordinator analysis (15 min)

G. Next meeting date

...

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee

Agenda for September 8, 2017

10:00am

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

10:00am open

Approve July's minutes.

Old Business:

Attendance issues for committee members

Survey update

ADA compliance/assistance from our group

New Business