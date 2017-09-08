Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, September 08 2017

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will hold a special meeting on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 8:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Tree Advisory Committee

Special Meeting

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 8:00am

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Meet with Town Manager to Discuss Proposed Tree Management Plan

Public participation

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve minutes – August 8

Public Participation

Tree planting procedure

Welcoming new members

Tree warden's report

Committee reports

Future projects

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday September 12, 2017 4:00 PM

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, 2nd Floor

Agenda

1. Convene meeting with quorum check.

2. Approval of Minutes of August 8, 2017

3. Public Participation

4. Copies of Dawn Chattin’s records while in office.

5. Change of time for TAC meetings for working members 5:15 – 6:45?

6. “Paint the” murals continued updates

7. Discussion of art awards of Public Art for local artist

8. Public Art – Aide’s mural move or removal – prepare the wall for future

9. Absentee time limit per year for TAC membership

10. ACWC Sept 26th Pot Luck/meeting

11. Other Business

12. Adjourn