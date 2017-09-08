Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will hold a special meeting on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 8:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Tree Advisory Committee
Special Meeting
Monday, September 11, 2017 - 8:00am
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Meet with Town Manager to Discuss Proposed Tree Management Plan
Public participation
Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 7:00pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Approve minutes – August 8
Public Participation
Tree planting procedure
Welcoming new members
Tree warden's report
Committee reports
Future projects
Brattleboro Town Arts Committee
Tuesday September 12, 2017 4:00 PM
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, 2nd Floor
Agenda
1. Convene meeting with quorum check.
2. Approval of Minutes of August 8, 2017
3. Public Participation
4. Copies of Dawn Chattin’s records while in office.
5. Change of time for TAC meetings for working members 5:15 – 6:45?
6. “Paint the” murals continued updates
7. Discussion of art awards of Public Art for local artist
8. Public Art – Aide’s mural move or removal – prepare the wall for future
9. Absentee time limit per year for TAC membership
10. ACWC Sept 26th Pot Luck/meeting
11. Other Business
12. Adjourn