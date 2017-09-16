Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee will meet on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Human Services Review Committee
Monday, September 18, 2017, 5:00pm
Brattleboro Food Co-Op Community Room
Agenda
1) Set up calendar for the year
TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 – 4:00PM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA
1. Minutes – June 15
2. Public Participation
3. Police Department Award
4. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents
5. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection
6. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests (a) Wantastiquet Drive (b) Vine Street Parking (c) Williams Street/Western Avenue Intersection (d) Williams Street Speeding and Visibility Issues (e) Pedestrian Buttons at Main/Flat Street Intersection
7. Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons (RRFB) for Union Street/Western Avenue
8. Central Fire Station Parking & Improvements (a) Parking Change on Elliot and Church Streets (b) Proposal to Reconfigure Elliot Street and Church Street Intersection (c) Add Crosswalk Across Elliot Street at Church Street Intersection?
9. Sidewalks (a) Sidewalk Condition Inventory (b) Capital Planning for Sidewalk Improvements (c) Sidewalk Shoveling Ordinance Discussion
10. Consideration of Reverting to a Standard Time for Every Traffic Safety Committee Meeting
11. Other Business
12. Adjournment
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Thursday, September 21, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
1. Call to order/Review agenda.
2. Minutes of August 17, 2017 meeting.
3. Discussion with Town Manager Peter Elwell
4. Act 46 statement.
5. Work plan, timelines, and meeting dates.
6. Other business
7. Adjournment.