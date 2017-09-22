Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, September 22 2017

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 6:00pm at the River Garden located at 156 Main Street.

Citizens Police Communications Committee

Agenda for Regular Meeting, September 25, 2017, 5:30 PM

Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check

2. Review of Agenda

3. Reading and Approval of minutes of August 28, 2017

4. Review of Compliments and Complaints received from BPD

a. Compliments and Complaints received since last meeting

b. Follow-up on open complaints previously discussed

5. Committee outreach letter to media (Ken)

6. Unfinished Business

7. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions for CPCC

8. New business

9. Public Participation

10. Adjourn

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Special Meeting - Tuesday September 26, 2017

River Garden - 156 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

6:00 pm to 8:45pm.

AGENDA

1.)Convene Open Meeting about Public Art at River Gallery 127 Main Street.

2.) This is special meeting of Public Participation. It is a Pot -Luck Dinner and Panel Discussion for anyone who is interested in Public Art in our community.

3.)Adjourn