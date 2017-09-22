"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, September 22 2017

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 6:00pm at the River Garden located at 156 Main Street.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
....

Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting, September 25, 2017, 5:30 PM
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Review of Agenda
3. Reading and Approval of minutes of August 28, 2017
4. Review of Compliments and Complaints received from BPD
a. Compliments and Complaints received since last meeting
b. Follow-up on open complaints previously discussed
5. Committee outreach letter to media (Ken)
6. Unfinished Business
7. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions for CPCC
8. New business
9. Public Participation
10. Adjourn

....

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee
Special Meeting - Tuesday September 26, 2017
River Garden - 156 Main Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
6:00 pm to 8:45pm.
AGENDA

1.)Convene Open Meeting about Public Art at River Gallery 127 Main Street.
2.) This is special meeting of Public Participation. It is a Pot -Luck Dinner and Panel Discussion for anyone who is interested in Public Art in our community.
3.)Adjourn

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

