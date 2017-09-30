Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Building.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, October 2, 2017
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda
A. Agenda review
B. Approval of September 5 minutes (10 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Guest speaker Steve Barrett, Brattleboro DPW (30 min.)
E. Selectboard Presentations (20 min.)
-Any changes for the General Report/Slideshow
-DBBEP update/discussion
F. Review of another section of the Work Plan (10 min.)
Section 4: Inform Town officials and the general public on energy issues
G. Sub-Committee/Working Group Reports (5 min.)
H. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)