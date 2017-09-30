"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, September 29 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Building.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, October 2, 2017
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda

A. Agenda review
B. Approval of September 5 minutes (10 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Guest speaker Steve Barrett, Brattleboro DPW (30 min.)
E. Selectboard Presentations (20 min.)
-Any changes for the General Report/Slideshow
-DBBEP update/discussion
F. Review of another section of the Work Plan (10 min.)
Section 4: Inform Town officials and the general public on energy issues
G. Sub-Committee/Working Group Reports (5 min.)
H. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

