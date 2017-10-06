Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, October 06 2017

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 5:15pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Local History Room. NOTE: the new time and location.

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

....

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 5:15pm

Held in the Local History Room at the Memorial Library (next to Brattleboro Municipal Building)

Agenda

1. Convene meeting with quorum check.

2. Approval of Minutes

3. Public participation

4. Vote for TAC offices for year 2017-18.

5. Mural projects applicants at Grove & High

6. Murals: Town policies on advertising web-sites and artist.

7. Pubic Art Meeting attended by TAC members and discussion.

8. Development for all-inclusive Arts Event Calendar.

9. Adjourn meeting.

...

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve minutes

Public participation

Committee reports

Future projects

Harmony Lot update

Financial report

Tree Warden's report

...

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee

Agenda

October 13, 2017, 10:00am

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

Vote on Approval of September's Minutes

Old Business:

1. Survey update: Nina, Dylan & John

2. Attendance issues: Julie

3. ADA compliance and Disability Friendly Outline: Julie

4. List of resources for people with disabilities in our community: All

5. What is our work, are we more re-active (as when an individual needs assistance) or pro-active: All

6. Public Forum: All

7. Wording for 'blurb' on ADA committee, short bios: All

New Business:

1. Keeping sidewalks clear in winter