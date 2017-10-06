Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 5:15pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Local History Room. NOTE: the new time and location.
The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
....
Brattleboro Town Arts Committee
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 5:15pm
Held in the Local History Room at the Memorial Library (next to Brattleboro Municipal Building)
Agenda
1. Convene meeting with quorum check.
2. Approval of Minutes
3. Public participation
4. Vote for TAC offices for year 2017-18.
5. Mural projects applicants at Grove & High
6. Murals: Town policies on advertising web-sites and artist.
7. Pubic Art Meeting attended by TAC members and discussion.
8. Development for all-inclusive Arts Event Calendar.
9. Adjourn meeting.
...
Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 7:00pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Approve minutes
Public participation
Committee reports
Future projects
Harmony Lot update
Financial report
Tree Warden's report
...
Brattleboro Town ADA Committee
Agenda
October 13, 2017, 10:00am
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street
Vote on Approval of September's Minutes
Old Business:
1. Survey update: Nina, Dylan & John
2. Attendance issues: Julie
3. ADA compliance and Disability Friendly Outline: Julie
4. List of resources for people with disabilities in our community: All
5. What is our work, are we more re-active (as when an individual needs assistance) or pro-active: All
6. Public Forum: All
7. Wording for 'blurb' on ADA committee, short bios: All
New Business:
1. Keeping sidewalks clear in winter